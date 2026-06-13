A DNA tool is allowing a Bindoon cattle producer to identify threatened wildlife and feral species on farm and then take targeted action. Joc Dwyer runs a chemical-free beef operation on his 325ha property, Bindoon Ranges Farm. He is one of three Bindoon-region landholders trialling environmental DNA, or eDNA, technology through RegenWA’s Biodiversity in Action project, run through Landcare Australia. The aim of the project is to identify threatened and feral species then use that data to guide targeted on-ground action such as fencing, revegetation and erosion control. “I was interested to see what existed on my land to start with, and then to see if there were any problems that I should be aware of that we could try and rectify,” Mr Dwyer said. “My belief is we need to maintain our land so that it’s benefiting us in ways that aren’t just obvious, because if the soil and the plants and the wildlife are all healthy, we’ve got good potential to produce healthy beef.” Mr Dwyer said collecting the DNA on farm was straightforward, and it was then packaged and sent off for analyis. “It’s a simple little kit, you just roll a tiny paint roller device over a fallen log, anyone can do it anywhere,” he said. “It picks up microscopic traces of DNA left behind by animals that have walked, crawled, or brushed past, and then you hang air samples in trees for airborne genetic material and put a water filter into the stream for water samples.” The oblong turtle had been identified in a waterway running through the area, and Mr Dwyer said he would work with RegenWA to develop an on-farm habitat management plan. RegenWA’s sustainable agriculture project co-ordinator Craig Pensini said it was exciting to connect with an interested farmer. Landcare holds annual awards each year to recognise innovative projects across Australia. Visit landcareaustralia.com.au to nominate a project or person.