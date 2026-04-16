Having grown up on a cattle station south of Newman and completing primary school via Meekatharra School of the Air, 21-year-old Madi Hall knows the challenges remote families face. And as the newest committee member of the Isolated Children’s and Parents’ Association WA, she’s hoping to use her experiences to help advocate for those in rural areas. Ms Hall grew up on Bulloo Downs Station, where she was raised by her mother and stepfather after the death of her father when she was eight years old. School of the Air, or SOTA, was Ms Hall’s classroom from kindergarten until high school, before she boarded at St Brigid’s College in Perth. She then went on to work as a governess for three years before returning to Bulloo Downs. Ms Hall said her schooling involved full days at home from 8am to 3pm, with about an hour online with a teacher based in Geraldton and the rest taught by her mum using materials sent in the mail. Lessons relied heavily on post and, at times, patchy internet access. “Stations don’t really have another option other than SOTA,” she said. “We thought it was funny when people complained about homeschooling during COVID — that’s how it always was for us, everyday, all year. “We didn’t have video back then, and sometimes we couldn’t even get online.” Ms Hall said the take-up of Starlink meant connectivity had improved for today’s SOTA students, and most classes were now online video sessions. Even so, reliable internet remained a key issue for remote families and was something ICPA continued to highlight. Ms Hall said the lack of social interaction was another challenge when she was growing up. Lessons were made up of herself and her brother and a highlight of her SOTA years were the biannual trips to Geraldton where students met face-to-face. “There was no video when I did SOTA, so seeing everyone in person was really exciting because you only knew voices,” she said. Among ICPA’s priorities is a conveyancing allowance to help families travel long distances for these meet-ups, often at their own expense. Ms Hall also wants to use her position in ICPA to help ensure remote students have a stronger, more connected experience than her own, and a smoother transition into boarding school life. “You go from being pretty much alone to suddenly having people everywhere — I found that really hard,” she said. She said more structured transition programs could help students adjust to larger classrooms and constant social interaction. ICPA WA continues to advocate for families like Ms Hall’s. The organisation held its 54th annual State conference in Perth last month, which marked the end of Tambellup farmer Jane Cunningham’s presidency and welcomed Ms Hall and new vice-president Jasmyn Allen, a farmer from Yuna. This year’s conference also included a dedicated boarding session focused on support for students with disability or ADHD. Ms Allen said ICPA WA remained a strong advocate for regional education equity. “We will continue working to ensure regional students are not disadvantaged by geography,” she said.