The latest forecast estimates that while WA’s crops have the potential to again hit records, a predicted drier and hotter spring may swing the pendulum very quickly. Countryman spoke to growers across the grain belt who believed while crops looked good, they were “sitting on a knife’s edge” waiting for decent rain to arrive. The latest harvest forecast, released by the Grain Industry Association of WA on July 17, found WA’s cropped areas had increased from 9.39Mha to 9.42Mha since its last report. The current potential was almost equal to 2025 which was a record production year of 27.3Mt, two million tonnes more than the previous record year in 2022. This July estimate was 22.6Mt, 3.27Mt more than this time last year. Report author Michael Lamond said crop stages in all areas, except patches of the Great Southern and some areas south-east of Merredin, were a month ahead of where they normally were due to the early start and, up until recently, warm winter growing conditions. “Crops look exceptionally good and you could be deceived that we are on track for another massive year of grain production,” he said. “Whilst this could still be the case, the variance in potential tonnage could be plus or minus 20 per cent from what is estimated at the moment. “Considering what we were faced with at the start of the growing season no one could have foreseen that we now are potentially looking at another record production year if things go our way from now on.” Mr Lamond said global climate models had been forecasting the prospect of a drier and hotter spring, a prediction that was strengthening rather than going away. “This could swing the crop potential negatively very quickly if the forecasts end up being correct,” he said. “Most crops are carrying a lot of top growth and sub-optimal subsoil moisture reserves at the moment, which means that they will transpire themselves to death if the heat is turned up early and there is not enough rainfall to support this biomass.” Mr Lamond said most regions that were in good shape would need to receive another 50mm of rain to hit record crop tonnage, while areas that experienced a later start would need another 100mm of rain. “The crop tonnage potential is ‘in the balance’ as is typical for this time of year, although what is clear is the swing in variance could be huge with an exceptionally well set up crop needing more rain than is forecast to fall to fill this potential,” he said. Wheatbelt farmers were expected to receive up to 35mm of rain on Friday. In Tammin, 15mm-35mm of rain was expected, while in Yealering 7mm-22mm was expected and 7mm-25mm was expected in Morawa. In Geraldton, 25mm-60mm was expected, while in Esperance only 2mm-7mm was expected. River and creek level rises, localised flooding and overland inundation are possible in parts of the Moore and Hill catchments, including Moora, from late Friday. Mr Lamond said total crop area was similar to last year, although the canola area this year was 400,000ha more than 2025, largely replacing wheat area which usually yields about twice that of canola in all rainfall regions. “Even though this year has a large total area of crop planted, the large area of canola will tend to keep a lid on total tonnage,” he said. “To counter this the barley area has increased by 15 per cent from 2025. “As barley generally out-yields wheat this should help maintain total grain tonnage. “In addition, the barley crop is more advanced than wheat and is in sensational shape, reducing the risk that it will crash.” Yealering grain grower Sarah Corke, who farms in partnership with her father, Lindsay, said crops were in good condition despite limited rainfall, with 104mm received for the year. “Crops look really good for the amount of rain we’ve had . . . but we’d like more,” she said. “We had a couple of frosts last week, which was a bit cold. “But other than that, it’s been a bit mild, so it’s better growing conditions for them.” The family has this year put down 407ha of wheat, 616ha of barley, 45ha oats and 80ha of lupin. “We’re about 100ha down on crop,” she said. “We took out a few paddocks because of the war, fertiliser and general uncertainty.” North Tammin grain farmer Simon York said despite good crop conditions, limited subsoil moisture and the need for ongoing rain was a concern. “It’s looking very good, that’s the bottom line, but we’ve got no moisture in reserve,” he said. “We’re in that area that’s been a bit marginal, and we missed out a bit. “So although the crop looks good now, we certainly need ongoing rain and a good finish to give us the full potential.” Mr York farms in partnership with his brother, Tony, and nephew, Oscar. The family has this year put down 12,000ha of crop— 4500ha of wheat, 5500 of barley, 1400ha of canola and 1200ha of lupin. Mr York said Friday’s rain was absolutely critical. “If we can get a half-decent rain, 20mm, we’re going to be in a good position.” The Bureau of Meteorology’s monthly outlook for August indicates rainfall is likely to be below average, with daytime and overnight temperatures likely to be above average.