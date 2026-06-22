Hundreds of WA’s country women flocked to Scarborough’s Rendezvous Hotel for the annual Country Women’s Association of WA state conference and annual general meeting. More than 250 women from all 119 of the CWA’s branches celebrated the International Year of the Woman Farmer on June 16 and 17. Among the celebrations, eight students from the University of Western Australia’s Rural Clinical School received the CWA Rural Medical Scholarship, including William Jackson, Freya Walsh, and Mike Kendall. The CWA Northampton and Mandurah branches were joint winners of the Clarice Rudduck Memorial Award, while the Forrest Darlings branch took out the Community Project Grant Award. CWA state president Felicity Edwards said the conference brought together the “very best” of the CWA community, while celebrating the contributions and service of the association’s members. “CWA’s strength comes from the connections we create,” she said. “(The) conference brings together diverse women from across the State, united by a shared commitment to contribution, inclusion and strengthening the communities we proudly serve.” Dorothy Crogan of Perth and Delyse Ward of the Bullsbrook area were made honorary life members for decades of service to the association.