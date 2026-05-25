WA’s oldest dairy and the Transport Workers Union are one step closer to nutting out a deal after a dramatic breakdown in bargaining agreement negotiations led to an indefinite lockout last week. The lockout, which was imposed by Brownes Dairy on May 18, came to an end at 6am on Sunday while negotiations between the two parties are expected to continue in front of the Fair Work Commission this week. A TWU spokeswoman said the union had presented a revised position to the Fair Work Commission on Friday, and is expected to hear a response from Brownes on May 29. The parties fronted the Fair Work Commission on May 19 after the TWU filed an application for an urgent hearing amid a breakdown in negotiations after workers at the dairy were issued indefinite lockout notices at about 5pm the day before. The TWU’s first round of industrial action began in the days before Easter, followed by another strike three weeks ago. Warehouse workers, who make up 85 per cent of union membership, walked off the job for 82 hours from 6am to May 10 until 4pm on May 13. Brownes pre-emptively approached the commission in April to moderate negotiations — a spokeswoman said the dairy was committed to reaching a fair and sustainable outcome. Workers formed a picket line on the first day of the indefinite lockout with numerous workers waving union flags and protesting for a higher wage offer. One picketer was dressed as a cow while others held signs demanding job security. Brownes was contacted for comment.