Safety, road upgrades and industry advocacy were among the hot topics at the 45th Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA’s annual conference. More than 100 industry stakeholders — including business owners, drivers, politicians and sponsors — gathered at The Vines Resort in Perth on August 23 for the one-day conference and evening charity dinner. Master of ceremonies Mark Talbot, of Wedderburn Transport, set the tone early, reminding attendees that while the event was rich in information, it was equally valuable for networking and strengthening community ties. LRTWA president Ben Sutherland opened the conference, saying it had been a challenging year for the rural transport community who had banded together to vigorously defend WA’s live sheep trade during the Keep the Sheep campaign. He also gave a heartfelt tribute to two late members, Brad Simms and Billy Bartlett, both of whom passed away within the last 18 months. Their contributions to the industry and the association were warmly remembered. The event attracted several high-profile guests, including Labor MLA Jessica Stojkovski, who is the Minister Assisting the Minister for Transport, shadow transport minister Steve Martin, WA Nationals leader Shane Love, and Forrest MLA Ben Small. Among the speaker line up were representatives from Main Roads WA, Rural West, National Transport Insurance, the Australian Livestock Export Council, and the Australian Livestock Transporters Association. Discussions centred on safety, mental health, industry challenges, and the future of rural freight in WA. Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA chief executive Jan Cooper said the event attracted a wide range of attendees, sponsors and speakers, with sponsors and members “getting a lot out of the day”. “The dinner went extremely well... we were really happy with the total raised,” she said. “The industry are an extremely generous bunch.” A highlight of the day was the awarding of a life membership to David Fyfe, owner of Lake Grace Transport. Mr Fyfe, who was visibly moved by the award, shared how the LRTWA had not only supported his business but also gifted him lifelong friendships. Later that evening, the post-conference dinner saw the transport community dig deep, raising more than $51,000 for children’s charities including Perth Children’s Hospital, Convoy for Kids, and a Brunswick family facing the unimaginable challenge of caring for two children with cancer. Conference speaker Sharon Middleton AM took to the microphone at the dinner, singing some songs to get the crowd in the mood to dig deep for charity. The evening also included a special presentation to Max Winkless of Truck Centre WA, recognised for his long-standing support of the LRTWA. Winkless, known as the “Father of Volvo” in Australia, recently retired at the remarkable age of 97. The 45th annual conference proved once again that the LRTWA is not just a voice for the industry—but a true community bound by shared values, challenges, and commitment to the future.