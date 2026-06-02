WA’s sheep sector has been forced to rapidly adjust to the impending live export ban, with flock numbers plummeting and conflict in the Middle East speeding up the industry transformation. With less than two years to go until the ban takes effect on May 1, 2028, stakeholders say the flow-on effects of the ban have been extensive, but that those who have stayed in the industry have been rewarded by low supply and high demand. Official estimates report the State’s flock has fallen to an historic low of 8.6 million head, down from 12.5 million in 2022, and live sheep exports from WA ground to a premature halt in the second half of last year with no single shipment booked after September. Keep The Sheep organiser and Ravensthorpe freight transporter Ben Sutherland has stopped carting livestock since the Federal Election last year — moving away from livestock transport and getting rid of his own crates — attributing a 75 per cent decline in clients to the reduced number of sheep as a result of the policy. “(There is) just no sheep around . . . that’s the problem — it’s boom and bust, it’s two days a week, and then it’s nothing,” he said. Mr Sutherland said the transition had been a “disaster” for agriculture, as croppers in the Mid West also combat a mouse plague and grapple with Elders’ recent decision to no longer sell wool in WA. “Are we going to become more and more dependent on cropping — that’s what’s going to happen and what is happening,” he said. National Farmer’s Federation vice president, and Pingelly farmer John Hassell, said the main concern during the Keep the Sheep campaign was the “devastating” impact the ban would have on regional towns and communities across key live sheep export regions. He said work had dried up for shearing contractors in the eastern Wheatbelt, and local trucking contractors along the south coast — some of whom had bought side tippers to vary their business capabilities. “The exports have just almost dried up completely, which is pretty despicable that it’s got to that so early which means it’s not another player in the market for sheep which we should have — but a lot of people have gone out of the market as well,” he said. “I think the whole thing’s just been a disastrous outcome for regional Australia . . . nobody’s going to win out of this.” Mr Hassell said that despite the attractive price of sheep, the flock numbers remained too low for abattoirs like Shark Lake and Tammin to continue operating — both of which hit the market late last month. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton remained highly critical of the Federal Government’s policy to ban the trade, which he said was already having an immediate and considerable impact on live export volumes. “We warned the Federal Government that supply would be an issue if they followed through with it, as removing market options for sheep production would see people walk away,” he said. “Live sheep export volumes have been down considerably this year, but it is worth noting that the Middle East conflict and high fuel prices have played their part in that outcome as well.” Mr Harvey-Sutton said Australia’s live export trading partners continued to be “astonished” by the ban despite their desire to continue importing Australian sheep. “I would expect exports to continue until May 1, 2028, but at what scales of volumes is extremely difficult to predict, given the unprecedented scenario facing the industry,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. He said Australia’s withdrawal from the live sheep export trade would have a detrimental impact on global animal welfare, while allowing supply chains that were less regulated to flourish. “As the industry has been saying all along, the market won’t miraculously change when Australia withdraws, they will simply source sheep from other suppliers . . . they buy live sheep because that’s the article they want,” he said. Katanning saleyards manager Rod Bushell said the confidence that had grown amongst producers who had chosen to stay in sheep was buoyed by the current higher prices as the market began to stabilise. “Two years ago, we were scratching to get enough sheep for sales, and now we’re having big sales every week — not to do with the live sheep ban, but more to do with the fact that the money’s improved,” Mr Bushell said. In 2024 about 280,000 head were sold through the Katanning saleyards — Mr Bushell estimated between 700,000 and 800,000 would be sold this year alone. He noted the live sheep export trade was already on the decline prior to the Federal Government’s policy as local demand grew. “I don’t know if it would have been gone, but I reckon in five years we would have been close to it,” he said. Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Federal Government was still committed to working with the industry — producers, transport operators, and regional communities — to ensure it can plan for the future. “Through the transition assistance package we are continuing to work closely with industry to deliver practical, targeted support that helps farmers and businesses,” she said. “These programs are helping businesses through the phase out of live sheep exports by sea with investments that strengthen resilience, improve productivity and create new opportunities.” Applications for round two of the Livestock Transport Industry Transition Program will close on July 13, and applications for the Farm Business Transition Program will close on July 15.