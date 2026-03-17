An innovative farmer is baling up cotton seed in WA’s far north to feed livestock in the Kimberley region — an operation understood to be a first for northern Australia. Russell Cooke lives in Kununurra with wife Sophie where the pair run a mango and turf farm as well as their supplement stock feed business, Red Range Stock Supplements, which has been operating since 2014. Identifying a need for an all-year round feed supply for pastoralists, Mr Cooke handled about 60 per cent, or about 13,000 tonnes, of the Ord Valley’s 2024 cotton seed production from three different farmers. About 3500 tonnes of cotton seed were baled by Red Range Stock Supplements into round bales for storage and transportation on flat tops. Mr Cooke said he looked at different types of balers — round, square and recycling — before settling on a Turkish machine that was designed for silage and woodchips. He has found the baling technique an opportunity to assist producers across northern WA experiencing tough cattle conditions as a result of dry times and bushfires. “Due to not having any storage facility in Kununurra, the baler has also been amazing to help all the local Ord farmers not have a large amount of seed go through a double-handling process,” Mr Cooke said. “(It) has limited the wastage that farmers may have incurred due to the seed having to be put on the ground in times when trucks aren’t available . . . which is very risky in a tropical environment.” Almost 725kg of cotton seed can be fitted into a 1.2m round bale that allows for 24 tonnes to be placed economically on a flatbed trailer. Mr Cooke said he hoped to create storage for the product year-round to have the ability to prove reliable for pastoralists and consumers, as well as assisting with drought-proofing properties. “It also allows for potential end users to dip their toe in the water without big capital outlays of sheds and handling equipment, and allows for very minimal losses of product,” he said. Cotton seeds baled in the Ord Valley have been sent to pastoralists in the Kimberley and Pilbara — even as far as Roma in Queensland’s Maranoa region and Townsville. Mr Cooke hopes the idea takes off across Australia, and said he was happy to share his learnings with others. “I’m hoping that the idea of baling (cotton seed) can be adopted right across the country and help the ag industry drought-proof itself, and take the fluctuations out of the pricing for feedlots or end users,” he said.