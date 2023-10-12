For more than two decades, surrounded and inspired by nature, Bruce Rock’s De-Anne Strange has been producing artworks that pay homage to her home in the Central Wheatbelt. Working from a purpose-built studio on the family farm, De-Anne creates a range of artworks that include photographic wall art and giftware, and surface pattern designs for fabric, homewares and wallpaper. While she works enthusiastically on the farm along with her parents-in-law, husband Leigh and their children, Jimmy, 14, Max, 11, and Harry, 9, De, as she likes to be called, says her love of the arts is as strong as her love of the country. She left Perth more than 20 years ago, embarking on a journey around Australia. Her plan was to work as a travelling hairdresser and bartender. But she met Leigh at her first stop: Augusta. And that, as they say, was that. “When he said he came from Bruce Rock, my first reaction was “where is that? I’ve never heard of it,” De said. “Instead of going to Hamilton Island, I went to Bruce Rock. “We still did a lot of travel before we started a family, which was important to me.” While she engages in all aspects of farm life, including bookwork and helping out when extra hands are needed, she has managed to establish herself as a professional artist. A few years ago, Leigh and De built their Creative Space Studio on the farm. Custom-built to house her photography and hairdressing businesses, the couple intended the studio to be a “welcoming, inspiring and uplifting creative world for anyone who enters”. Light, white, uncluttered and peaceful, it is a creative island in a place filled to the brim with noisy, busy life: three rowdy young boys, the coming and going of farm machinery, and the sense of purpose that is a working farm. “All of which I love just as much,” De said. De captures her love of place in her photographic artwork. Images that portray farm and country life, such as sheep in yards and golden-tinted sunsets, can be viewed and purchased via her Strange Images website. As she evolves as an artist, the studio changes too. It is alive with the colour of flowers and fabrics, easels, paint tables, baskets of pencils and paintbrushes as De uses different mediums and artistic processes to create designs suitable for replication on any product surface. “Surface pattern design has enabled me to bring together a lifetime of learned artistic skills,” De said. “Hairdressing provided me with important people skills and the ability to produce personal quality work to help make others feel good about themselves.” De’s people skills complemented those gained through a Diploma in Visual Arts, and further study qualified her in several professional photography fields. De’s search for knowledge about surface pattern design has included courses from leading international designers, including a year-long mentorship program delivered by a highly regarded US designer. She recently returned from a conference in Park City, Utah, attended by mentee designers from around the globe. “This experience has been life-changing and has helped grow my business incredibly,” De said. She said she was working hard on building her brand and creating quality artwork to share joy and inspiration with as many people as possible. “It is a very welcoming, non-competitive, collaborative area of the arts to work in,” De said. And it was work that fitted in with the drop-everything-come-now nature of farm work and raising children, she said, which clashed with the appointment-structured nature of hairdressing and photography shoots. “It does take courage to follow your heart and change direction, and it is a big commitment, but I love it and it gives me the flexibility I need for the farm and family and still be creatively expressive while tapping into a worldwide market,” De said. While her focus is on fabrics and apparel, she said she was keen to offer mixed-industry licences. “I love for my designs to be used under licence so that they can live on over time and help with a more sustainable industry,” De said. She said she enjoyed putting the work into her designs, which were individual and hand-painted, and used quality materials and creative processes. “I aim to make each pattern unique, intriguing and timeless,” De said. “My designs can be found on my website, www.de-annestrange.com, which also has links to my current retailers, like Spoonflower. “I would love to collaborate with others in the regions who are looking for standout, beautiful designs to print on their products. “I love working as a team to help other businesses grow as much as I can.” De said her regional location had not hindered her creative business goals in any way, and she hoped to inspire others to follow their creative dreams too. Meanwhile, long walks provide material for her to work with and deepen her connection with the ever-changing Wheatbelt landscape she calls home. “I love being in the country,” De said. To find out more, contact De visit de-annestrange.com.au, email hello@de-annestrange.com or phone 0407 993 002