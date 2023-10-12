Tress Walmsley describes herself as an “accidental entrant” into the world of agriculture, but it was a fate that has led to a two-decades-long and highly rewarding career. Born and raised in Northam, Ms Walmsley studied at Murdoch University and planned to do a PhD in what she describes as “stream biology” before a turn of events landed her in agriculture. It was a post-university placement driving a tractor in Three Springs —following her now-husband Pete — that ignited what she thinks was probably just a small spark of interest in agriculture. “I still remember DPIRD District Manager Pete Metcalfe rocking up to my door really early, and saying ‘Get dressed! I hear you can drive a tractor’,” she laughed. “And that was it. I think my parents often reflect on the fact that growing up on a farm means it is in your blood, really.” This tractor driving opportunity to plant a pasture trial in Three Springs, she started what would become a more than 10-year career with the department now known as the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. Ms Walmsley has been a huge advocate for Australia’s unique end point royalty system which manages intellectual property payments back to plant breeders. The system aims to better capture value in a way that doesn’t use seed royalties, instead setting up an end point royalty system to capture and pay the royalty back to the grower. For the past 11 years, Ms Walmsley has been the CEO at InterGrain — a company jointly owned by the State Government and the Grains Research and Development Corporation. The role involves developing new wheat, barley and oat varieties for grain growers. After two decades in WA’s powerhouse agriculture industry, Ms Walmsley can say hand-on-heart that she has found the industry is “incredibly supportive” for women. “Sometimes, I suppose, being the only female has actually provided opportunity,” she said. “You are automatically visible. I don’t have negative stories, but I am aware that is not the same for everyone. But I have so many genuine friendships and great relationships with male farmers.” InterGrain is the perfect example of a business that has embraced gender diversity, and Ms Walmsley says she is proud that more than half of her large team are women. “Even in our business, we now have more females than males . . . occasionally, we say ‘oh, we are going to have to think about gender diversity,” she joked. Ms Walmsley said one of the key issues for women was imposter syndrome — the feeling their skills, talents or accomplishments were either not up to scratch or not deserved. She said women supporting women through mentorship was crucial. “One of the important things for me, I try to make sure I do this for the next generation, is I’ve always had either mentors or someone who is ready to advocate for me or support me,” she said. “So often we just forget to tell people ‘that was an awesome job, or you did a great presentation’. “And I try really hard to empower our staff to have courage, and to say ‘yes, you can do this’.” When asked what women brought to her team, Ms Walmsley said it was hard not to sound cliched. “The diversity almost brings a sense of calm to our business,” she said. “Our business has a real depth of difference of opinion, genuine respect, and such a diverse culture. “We also have something like 11 different nationalities in our business . . . so that gender and cultural diversity, it is just fantastic.” Ms Walmsley said she felt immense pride to see the way her teenage daughter had been embraced by her peers at the WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin. “When she joined the school (in Year 10), there were only about 30 girls . . . but in three years, the growth of the number of females applying is sensational,” she said. “It’s a great space for my daughter to be entering, and I am really proud.”