International Day of Rural Women: Zarah Squiers

Growing up on the family farm in Quairading, Zarah Squiers was never far from the action. From her earliest days, the sheep yards, sheds, and paddocks were her playground — and her classroom. “Growing up on the family farm, you’d always find me tagging along — whether it was a quick drive between farms, chasing sheep, or standing at the fence wide-eyed, watching the shearers roll in, dad drafting and getting the job done,” Ms Squiers said. “From the days I was strapped into a pram, begging mum to let me out, to wandering around on my own and getting into mischief with some sort of animal — my pet ponies, calves or sheep — I was always drawn to the action.” She wasn’t just watching from the sidelines for long. “I just wanted to be where dad was — I’d cry at the door if he didn’t take me with him — especially when the big jobs were happening around the sheep yards,” she said. Sheep work has always been a family affair. “My sisters and I would always be up at the shed as mum and dad worked as a team during the busiest sheep times like shearing and crutching. Dad would be on the handpiece and mum rousing,” Ms Squiers said. “As I grew older, I took over mum’s job, and now I even help dad out by shearing alongside him — something not too many young girls can say they’ve done.” Of all the seasons, lambing has always been her favourite. “I loved being out the front of the ute rolling around with dad and all those lambs he picked up that had been left behind or were struggling. There was always a chance we’d end up with a few pet lambs in the mix too,” she said. Today, Ms Squiers plays a hands-on role in her family’s stud sheep operation. “From the moment they hit the ground, I’m part of the process,” she said. “At lambing, I help check for mismothered lambs, keep an eye on condition, and make sure everything’s healthy. “As they grow, we’re constantly shifting mobs, keeping a close eye out for signs of flystrike, and making sure they’re getting the best feed and management to reach their full potential.” As they mature, the focus shifts to selection and preparation for shows or sales — with her family running two studs, Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling. They run White Suffolk, Prime SAMMs, and Poll Dorsets. “These aren’t wool sheep — they’re bred for carcass traits, muscle, and meat quality. It’s all about structure, balance, and what they carry on them,” Ms Squiers said. “We pick them based on performance, tie them up, get them used to being handled more, and prepare them for sale or the Royal Show. It’s not about ribbons for fleece — it’s about the quality of the animal, and knowing we’ve bred something that can stand out in a commercial environment.” Being there from start to finish has been hugely rewarding. “Being involved from day one to the sale ring has taught me so much. It’s not just a job — it’s something I’m proud to be part of. Watching our sheep represent the stud and knowing I played a part in that journey means everything to me.” As a young woman in agriculture, Ms Squiers said she’s always felt encouraged. “Growing up, I never saw it as a ‘male’ job — I just saw it as the life we lived and the work we all did together,” she said. “I’ve always felt supported, especially by my family. Dad has never treated me any differently when it comes to what I can do on the farm — whether I’m shearing alongside him or making decisions about which stud rams we’re taking to a sale. “Mum has always been a role model too, showing me that women have always had a strong place in agriculture, even if they weren’t always in the spotlight. “Now more than ever, I feel like young women are being recognised for the skills, knowledge, and work ethic they bring to the industry — and I’m proud to be part of that shift.” Looking ahead, Ms Squiers has big plans to grow her knowledge and bring it back home. “One of my biggest goals is to travel and work for other sheep studs—whether that’s over east or across the ditch in New Zealand. I see real value in stepping outside our operation and learning from others: how they manage their stock, run their programs, and what practices they use to get the best out of their animals,” she said. “Every stud does things a little differently, and I think that kind of hands-on experience will help me grow both personally and professionally. “I want to bring that knowledge back one day and apply it to our own stud — to keep building on what we’ve started and help take it to the next level.”