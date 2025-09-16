An invasive weed that poses a threat to barley production has been eradicated from WA after being confined to 4ha in the Great Southern. The efforts against the Star of Bethlehem by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development lasted 11 years, with the invasive weed eventually being confined to 4ha in Ravensthorpe. The Star of Bethlehem is toxic to livestock, and can cause significant crop losses as an alternate host for barley leaf rust fungus. With the weed now eradicated from WA, growers are estimated to save $50/ha from lost crop yields and pesticide treatment costs. It was first reported by a Main Roads botanist in 2013, who was conducting a plant survey. DPIRD research scientist John Moore said the weed was removed from paddocks and roadside verges in the eradication effort in collaboration with Main Roads. “On the broadacre area, eradication was achieved by applying a paraquat/diquat mix plus sulphonyl urea and imidazolinone herbicides over six years to ensure any dormant bulbs or seeds were depleted,” he said. “Innovative use of microwaves was also employed to control underground bulbs in a single year on a small area with a heavy infestation.” “This was very effective when high doses of microwave energy were applied and useful for select areas where herbicides were not able to be used.” Mr Moore said it had been six years since the plant was last seen in Ravensthorpe three years after last controls were applied. He said it meant any dormant seeds or bulbs would have died by now. “As a result of the eradication success, barley varieties resistant to current rust strains will remain resistant for much longer periods in WA, compared with the Eastern States where Star of Bethlehem causes regular epidemics,” Mr Moore said. The Star of Bethlehem is characterised by its star-shaped white flower, with six petals. Due to the biosecurity risk of the weed, it has been prohibited entrance to WA since 1998. “The weed is the only plant species in WA that could host the sexual form of barley leaf rust,” Mr Moore said. “If it were to become established, Star of Bethlehem would be the most likely source of new strains of rust that can decimate the barley industry. “This achievement is a great example of the importance of reporting suspect weeds, pests and diseases and how we can all play a role in protecting WA from biosecurity risks.” Sightings of unusual weeds can be reported via the MyPestGuide Reporter app or to DPIRD’s Pest and Disease Information Service via padis@dpird.wa.gov.au or call (08) 9368 3080.