Invitational sale hits $9250 at Narrogin

An eye-catching Poll Hereford has fetched more than $9000 at this year’s Invitational Bull Sale to highlight the multi-breed auction’s anticipated return to its Narrogin origins.

Thirty-four bulls across five breeds from eight vendors were offered at the 27th annual auction, held at the WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin last Tuesday, with 22 selling under the hammer for a $5489 average.

The sale, which returned to its Wheatbelt roots after it was hosted at the Muchea Livestock Centre last year, sold 10 Poll Herefords and 12 Murray Greys through Elders auctioneer Don Morgan.

Camera Icon Elders auctioneer Don Morgan. Credit: Countryman

It recorded a 35 per cent pass-in rate after three Poll Hereford bulls, four Murray Greys, two Anguses, one Ultra Black and two Red Polls failed to attract interest in the ring.

Of the 13 Poll Herefords offered — 11 from the Woods family’s Terraneil stud and two from the Eric Moltoni-led Greenland stud — 10 sold for a $6250 average.

Terraneil Kalimna TNI P0004, out of Terraneil Mary M66, attracted a sale-topping $9250 on the back of upbeat bidding from Banksia Downs Grazing’s Kevin McLean.

Mr McLean, a Coomberdale-based sheep and cattle producer, said he was eager to secure the mighty son of Wirruna Kalimna K326.

“We got outbid on a couple, but we were pretty keen on this one and didn’t want to let him go,” he said.

“He’ll have a few friends once he gets home — we have six bulls: four Poll Herefords, one Red Angus and a Charolais bull.

Camera Icon Banksia Downs Grazing's Chris Brown, Terraneil stud’s Sandy and Terry Woods, and Banksia Downs Grazing's Kevin McLean with the $9250 sale-topper, Terraneil Kalimna TNI P0004. Credit: Zach Relph / Countryman

“We bought a couple of Terraneil bulls over the years and they do great — if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Mr Morgan backed Mr McLean’s purchase and said Terraneil Kalimna TNI P0004 was a deserved sale-topper. “He is a good all-round bull and has good figures,” he said.

“He doesn’t have one stand-out feature, really, he is very well put together.”

Account JL and J Gibbs, of Boddington, bought Terraneil Kalimna TNI P027 for $9000.

Sixteen Murray Greys were offered at the auction after three Young Guns lots were withdrawn ahead of the sale, with 15 lots from Young Guns and one from debut seller Benview stud.

Twelve Murray Greys, all from Young Guns, sold to a $4729 average, with Young Guns Porsche BJL P77 reaching a top of $8000 after the bull was purchased by Gavin Auld, of Merredin.

Camera Icon Young Guns stud principal Lindsay Bagshaw. Credit: Zach Relph / Countryman

Young Guns principal Lindsay Bagshaw said it was a pleasing result for the Hyden-based stud, after he sold 17 Murray Greys to a $5088 average at last year’s sale.

“I was pretty happy with how things went, although the result was down on last year, but there wouldn’t be too many sales this year that aren’t down,” he said.

“If I was asked before the sale if I’d take that result, I would have jumped at it — very happy with it.

“I’m really grateful for the bidders and under-bidders who came because we thought it was going to be a tough sale, but a lot of repeat buyers have returned and shown their support.”