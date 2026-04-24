As riders competed against the clock to guide cattle around the pegs in the annual Williams Campdraft, there were plenty of volunteers working behind the scenes to keep the event running smoothly. The event, which celebrated 25 years, was rescheduled and held on April 18 and 19. Sue Paterson, Williams, has been supplying cattle for the local campdraft since its inception and also helps in the yards to keep the cattle flowing through. She was one of three cattle donors at this year’s competition, along with the Atwell family, also of Williams, and Livestock Shipping Services, which operates a feedlot near Narrogin. Ms Paterson originally operated a Brahman stud but has since moved to running a commercial Angus herd. Her heifers were used for the junior events and apart from being check over beforehand, the stock did not require any other preparation. Ms Paterson said the district had changed over the years, which could make sourcing cattle a challenge. “It’s getting a little bit harder now because a lot of people have gone out of cattle and it’s more of a sheep area,” she said. The campdraft aimed to be family-friendly and give back locally. This year, the Williams football and netball clubs fundraised by running the bar and serving meals on the Saturday night. Ms Paterson said the campdraft formed part of the southern circuit and remained popular. She said it was particularly pleasing to see more younger competitors coming through, as well as more women. A range of businesses supported the competition, such as stock transporters and water trucks, through to volunteer committee members. Ms Paterson said many volunteers were in it for the long haul. Andries Visagie, who began by helping loading cattle before swapping to assist in the yards, had been helping for about 20 years. “Year after year they come in,” she said. “It’s a huge effort.”