Julie Collins has retained her role as Federal Agriculture Minister in a Cabinet shake-up to kick-start Labor’s second term ministry, cementing a position she took on suddenly nine months ago. Ms Collins — who has held the safe Labor seat of Franklin in southern Tasmania since 2007 — held onto the role in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s ministerial shake up announced on Monday. Queensland senator Anthony Chisholm will continue as assistant agriculture minister. It is Ms Collins’ third time taking on the agriculture or shadow agriculture portfolio, after temporarily serving as shadow agriculture minister ahead of Labor’s thumping 2022 election wni, after which Murray Watt took over. She was appointed Federal Agriculture Minister in July last year Mr Watt was moved into the employment and workplace relations portfolio — a move widely regarded as a promotion. Mr Watt was this week named the Federal Environment and Water Minister, after being lauded by Mr Albanese as an “outstanding performer” moving into a more “senior role in a Labor Government”. Asked why he had decided to shift Tanya Plibersek out of Environment and replace her with Senator Watt, Mr Albanese told reporters he had “changed a range of portfolios around”. “I have got people who are in the best positions and that’s across the board. There has been multiple changes made in the Cabient, that’s what happens,” he said. Ms Collins is understood to be particularly keen to get stuck into addressing food security and sustainability policy measures and will hold just the agriculture portfolio after handing small business to WA MP Anne Aly. Ms Collins failed to impress West Australian farmers as shadow agriculture minister after she evaded questions about Labor’s position on the live sheep trade in the lead-up to the 2022 election. She made her first visit to WA since taking on the portfolio in October, meeting with industry representatives and to announce an additional $32.7m for a $139m package to help farmers transition away from the live sheep export trade. However, exporters knocked back her request to visit a live sheep export facility in WA during her visit. WA is the only state that still exports sheep by sea, with farmers adamant shutting down the industry could lead to the loss of 3000 jobs. Who is Julie Collins? A lifelong Hobart local with a Certificate IV in Business Accounting, Ms Collins has been a member of the Labor party since 1988. Her previous roles include administrative assistant to the minister for health from 1990 to 1992, administrative officer at the department of health from 1992 to 1993, and business support officer for Hydro Tasmania in 1998. She became the first female representative for Franklin in 2007, and has been re-elected into the role five times. Ms Collins has had many parliamentary party positions over the years, standing in as the shadow minister for employment services (2013-2016), ageing and mental health (2016-2019), and women (2019-2021). She has pursued and backed policies concerning health services, education and fairness in the workplace. Labor’s plans to ban the trade was only confirmed on a policy scorecard created by activist group the Australian Alliance for Animals two weeks before the election.