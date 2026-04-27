Just 2 per cent of Australia’s teachers are working in remote schools and after 25 years as a teacher in a tiny farming community north-east of Geraldton, Gemma Healy-Maver said current incentives to attract staff were not enough. Ms Healy-Maver said she was 22 when she took up a posting at the 60-year-old Yuna Primary School, where students attend from outlying farms. “I commute to Yuna about an hour each way from my home in Geraldton — where I live with my husband and kids — and I teach 11 kids ranging from kindy to Year 6, which is the total number of kids at Yuna, although sometimes it has dropped as low as six,” she said. Ms Ms Healy-Maver said Yuna had a handful of occupied houses, no shop and no pub, with the nearest services 50km away. “It’s beautiful but isolating,” she said. Ms Healy-Maver said it took time to gain the trust of the farming families, many of whom also attended the school themselves as youngsters. “You’re an outsider at first and have to win people over,” she said. “I think the parents probably assumed I wouldn’t stay long, but it becomes part of you — the school, the families, the kids... you’re not just a teacher out here, you’re part of the community.” Ms Healy-Maver is just one of 2 per cent of Australian teachers working in remote communities, compared to 7 per cent of teachers in metropolitan areas, 17 per cent in inner regional areas, and 9 per cent in outer regional areas, according to Australian Teacher Workforce data. Teacher retention is a significant challenge for rural schools. ATW data shows many positions in remote schools are filled by senior leaders, rather than classroom teachers — newer or younger, less experienced teachers. Department of Education acting deputy director-general Martin Clery said the department offered a temporary attraction and retention incentive (ARI) for new and existing staff in regional and remote schools facing staffing challenges. He said that teachers heading to Band A schools received additional annual payments, such as $13,730 for Leonora District High School and South Hedland Primary School, $10,210 for Broome Primary and Southern Cross District High School, $8020 for Collie Senior High School and Tammin Primary School, and $5000 for Geraldton Senior High School and Brunswick Junction Primary School. “The ARI was extended for 2026, with a further $7.4 million approved for the incentive, supporting more than 60 schools with recruiting and retaining staff,” Mr Clery said. The Department also operates a Country Teaching Program, which includes 146 designated schools in isolated communities that provides teachers who relocate with additional salary and benefits, like extra leave, and streamlines permanency after two years of continued satisfactory service. “The program has seen 3347 teachers working in Country Teaching Program schools, as of March this year,” he said. Ms Healy-Maver confirmed she received additional salary of about $80 per fortnight. “With my fuel costs alone, I’m spending about $300 a week just to drive to work. If you imagine the additional salary promise from the point of view of a new city teacher, it’s not much when you consider the travel burden, the isolation and relocating your whole life,” she said. A report from Isolated Children’s Parents’ Association on workforce mobility trials, an initiative introduced by the WA Government in 2024 to allow metropolitan teachers to take up a three-year appointment at nominated regional schools with a right of return to their metropolitan position, found the scheme had minimal take-up. “This debunks the theory that teachers and leaders would move to the regions for a few years with the safety of holding their position in the metropolitan area,” said the report. Ms Healy-Maver said job security alone was not enough to entice people, as finding housing was also a major issue. “I lived in government housing when I first arrived, and even then it felt expensive for what it was, but now I know people paying huge amounts just to live in very remote areas with limited services,” she said. While Ms Healy-Maver plans to stay at Yuna for the long haul, she said there needed to be a different approach to encourage teachers to take up positions in remote communities — and stay. “Because at the moment, it’s just not enough,” she said.