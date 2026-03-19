A Pilbara Aboriginal corporation has partnered with a national livestock service provider to strengthen sustainable pastoral development and Indigenous employment. Karlka Pastoral, an Indigenous-led enterprise that manages the Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corporation’s pastoral interests at Ethel Creek, Marillana and Walagunya stations, will work with Meat and Livestock Australia to co-design a strategy to support long-term commercial performance while also delivering social, cultural and environmental benefits. The partnership with MLA has several focus areas, including training and employment pathways for Nyiyaparli and other local Aboriginal people, regenerative land management and conservation by working alongside the corporation’s rangers, and the potential for developing vertically-integrated value chains, such as branded beef. The strategy will also consider carbon management and emissions reduction, and cultural and eco-tourism opportunities. KNAC chair Michael Stream said the agreement would create new opportunities for future generations.“Many of us have grown up working on stations, and this partnership creates exciting opportunities for our kids to have those experiences, to build those skills, and to do it on our Country. We look forward to working with MLA to co design the next chapter of our pastoral business,” he said. MLA innovation capability project manager Joshua Whelan said the partnership reflected the strength of Indigenous leadership in the pastoral sector. “This partnership recognises the strength of Indigenous leadership in pastoral businesses and the opportunity to co design innovation that delivers commercial success while respecting culture and Country,” he said. “Working together with Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corporation RNTBC allows us to support pathways for Indigenous employment, sustainable land management and new value adding opportunities that can benefit the broader industry.”