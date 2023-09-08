A man who says he taught Kellerberrin shooter Lachlan Bowles to shoot with the local pistol club says he last saw him at an inter-town competition at the weekend where he “seemed all right”. Bill Foy, a long-time member of the Kellerberrin Pistol Club, said he believed Mr Bowles joined the club three to four years ago and was a regular who shot “at least monthly”. Mr Bowles was a licensed firearm owner, with Mr Foy believing he only used a .357 revolver and a .357 rifle. On Sunday, the Northam Pistol Club hosted the Kellerberrin Zone Shoot where the Kellerberrin Pistol Club won “the shields”. “He shot well last Sunday, he seemed all right,” Mr Foy said. He said he was still coming to terms with what had happened. “(Mr Bowles) was a quiet young bloke, and everything I ever saw him as was helping people,’ he said. “It’s astounding. What sets people off? “I’m still trying to work out why. “Even if he had problems there’s no doctor here he could talk to about mental health.” Mr Bowles is understood to have applied to both WA Police and the Australian Army but was declined after failing psychological testing. Police say he shot dead his work colleague, Terry Czernowski, at Moylan Grain Silos over an dispute “related to the two parties”. The pair, both Kellerberrin locals, had worked together for several years, according to police. After killing Mr Czernowski, Mr Bowles fled in a vehicle, sparking a major police response and with the entire town warned to stay inside and avoid travelling. He later abandoned the vehicle and continued on foot, dressed in camouflage gear, on Mission Road — where he shot at the ute driven by local farmer Rob Linto — narrowly missing his head. Police tracked him down to a paddock about 20km north of Kellerberrin where he siege ensued, which ended with Mr Bowles taking his own life. It is understood he was wearing a swastika and waving a Nazi flag at police as they tried to negotiate with the 25-year-old to end the situation peacefully. The Kellerberrin Pistol Club has declined to comment, a spokesman only saying: “There are two dead people and two devastated families”. The WA Pistol Association, whose president Karl Friehe also declined to comment while the case was subject to investigation. On Friday, Kellerberrin police have expressed their condolences to the families of both men. “Kellerberrin Police wish to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Terry Czernowski and Lachlan Bowles after the tragic set of circumstances that took place in Kellerberrin yesterday,” a social media post said. “Our thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time.”