A report has found the shortage of professionals with both agricultural and digital expertise is emerging as a significant gap in WA’s agricultural industry, but continued investment will help the sector forward. The WA Agricultural Research Collaboration has released five Capacity Needs Analysis reports, which outlined workforce priorities across the State’s agricultural research, development and extensions sector over the next five to 15 years. The analysis found data and digital workforce capacity was the most significant gap, with stakeholders highlighting a shortage of professionals with both agricultural and digital expertise. It found that focused investment in digital and AI capacity would deliver the greatest leverage from investing in people. It also identified broader challenges, including succession planning risks, insecure funding, salary competitiveness and ageing infrastructure that would require coordinated action across the sector. WAARC director Dr Kelly Pearce said the findings would provide a strong evidence base for workforce planning and investment, helping ensure the sector had the skills and expertise needed to meet future challenges and opportunities. “Western Australia is well placed to continue leading agricultural innovation if we continue investing in the people, skills and partnerships needed to drive the sector forward,” she said. “We need a workforce that is digitally capable, climate-ready and skilled in extension and communication, supported by strong mentoring, collaboration and modern infrastructure.” Opportunities to strengthen capacity in areas such as digital agriculture, extension, climate resilience, systems thinking and agronomy were identified, alongside the need to support workforce renewal and knowledge transfer across the sector. Key strengths across WA’s agricultural RD&E system including strong grower engagement, established industry networks, increasing adoption of digital technologies and growing demand for science-based solutions. Dr Pearce said WAARC was using the findings to inform its capacity-building activities, strategic planning and future investment priorities. She said the findings would help inform cross-sector discussions on practical actions to strengthen career pathways, build skills and support the long-term sustainability of WA’s agricultural workforce. The WAARC commissioned Capacity Needs Analysis report was conducted by Queensland-based Jane Wightman Consulting in 2025 to provide a stocktake of the expertise, skills, and workforce capabilities needed to support the sector. It was discovered that while WA had a highly skilled agricultural RD&E workforce, targeted investment and strategic planning were needed to support the sector’s long-term resilience.