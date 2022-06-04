WA livestock industry stalwart Kim McDougall has landed a new role as west region cattle manager for powerhouse agricultural service provider Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Mr McDougall has worked in the industry for more than 30 years and has extensive experience across the livestock supply chain.

He said he was excited to “support the growth and development of the livestock business in the west” through the new role.

“It’s a privilege to work in this sector and support our livestock producers to achieve their goals,” Mr McDougall said.

“The use of data and technology, especially in our marketing decisions, allows our team of specialists to adjust to changing conditions, markets and seasons, and get the best result for our clients.”

Mr McDougall said the Nutrien livestock team was “committed to continuous improvement and increased production for producers”.

“The adoption of innovative and safe practices is key to supporting this type of growth and longevity of Australia’s cattle sector,” he said.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is focused on setting the gold standard in environmental and animal welfare practices and is also the only agency business in the west that has a dedicated bovine breeding business.

“They work closely with our team of dedicated animal health specialists, including our veterinarian, to assist with increased productivity for producers.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions regional livestock manager Leon Giglia says Mr McDougall was a perfect fit for the business.

“Our best asset is our people, and Kim’s broad industry knowledge and experience complements the suite of services we offer in our livestock business,” Mr Giglia said.

Mr McDougall has previously represented the agribusiness sector at the WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association, and led the procurement and pricing strategy for Harvey Beef, as well as the management of pastoral properties held by the Forrest family.

He has served on the WA Meat Industry Authority board, was a management committee member of Livestock Logistics WA, and was also a member of the Red Meat Advisory Council’s Sustainability Steering Group.