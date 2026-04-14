A Kununurra-based seed producer has nabbed its share of a nearly $3.2 million funding pie in the State Government’s most recent release round of the Regional Economic Development Grants program. Kununurra-based Seed Producers Australia, headed by Kalyn Fletcher, was granted $183,000 for the development of a modern seed processing facility to expand the region’s capacity. The RED grants are designed to support projects in WA’s regions that can boost job creation and production. MDP Farming received $100,000 for the construction of a fruit processing shed in Gingin to support efficiency improvements for local growers, and Morgan Feed Supplies nabbed $39,000 to go towards the expansion of a feed production facility to reduce livestock emissions via their products. Honey production via increased output from Noongar Land Enterprise Group in the Wheatbelt will be expanded with the help of $100,000, providing access to new markets, while Esperance’s Elpha Contracting — a grain-covering business — was awarded the same amount to expand its Roger Street facility. Regional Development and Kimberley Minister Stephen Dawson said the program was designed to support local ideas that would lead to the creation of jobs to support and diversify WA’s regional economies. ”These six projects highlight the innovation and ambition across the Kimberley, spanning Aboriginal-led enterprises, health services, agriculture, manufacturing and skills development,” he said. “With more than $5 million already invested in 51 projects in the Kimberley, the RED Grants program continues to play a vital role in building long-term economic resilience and sustainable regional growth.” Kimberley MLA Divina D’Anna said the grants would drive the region’s strength, diversity and innovation for the community and businesses to create local opportunities. “It’s encouraging to see investment flowing into health, housing, agriculture, the arts and skills development, delivering practical outcomes that support jobs, economic resilience and community wellbeing across the region,” she said.