Six Pilbara stations are receiving assistance to enhance staff members’ skills and drive regional and industry growth and innovation through a local grassroots program. The latest application process for the Pilbara Extension Network resulted in six successful applicants in the second round, whose work spans beef herd husbandry and management, landscape rehabilitation, and land stewardship. Lyndon Station, Limestone Station, Noreena Downs Station, Winning Station, Ethel Creek Station and Munda Station were listed as recipients. Initiatives are backed by the Pilbara Innovation Partnership between Meat & Livestock Australia, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, and Rio Tinto. DPIRD PIP innovation manager Liz Moss said the second round of PEN initiatives would help producers test ideas, build partnerships, and investigate opportunities relevant to their businesses and industry. “Together these stations will strengthen the region’s ability to identify opportunities, work with researchers and industry partners, and lead innovation from within the pastoral sector,” she said. “By supporting producers, we’re building capability that can continue creating value for the Pilbara long after these initiatives have been completed.” The program was designed to assist station managers to identify and support key team members in their quest to build their skills, industry experience and networks in specific areas, while maintaining their lifestyle and role on station. Lyndon Station will assess whether grazing management and grazing exclusion strategies can help restore biodiversity and soil microbiota in the Pilbara’s gilgai, or crabhole, systems. Limestone Station will develop a place-based junior ranger program that connects young people with country through cultural knowledge, conservation, land management and environmental stewardship. Noreena Downs Station plans to investigate the relationship between phosphorus deficiency and cattle health and productivity to aid early detection and management strategies. Winning Station will focus on improving heifer productivity through the use of current and historical herd data to inform reproductive benchmarking, controlled mating systems and supplementation approaches. Ethel Creek Station intends to better understand the influence of weight thresholds on reproductive performance by examining the effect of cattle body condition, growth and reproduction data. Munda Station will evaluate ecological and soil responses to different rehabilitation strategies for restoring degraded claypan systems to improve landscape function, biodiversity and long-term pastoral value.