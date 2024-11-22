Linley Valley Pork has just completed a $25 million upgrade of its boning room and expanded its chillers to improve logistics and staff safety while enabling the abattoir to increase throughput. The investment aims to ensure the Wundowie abattoir now possesses industry leading cold chain facilities which will maximise capacity and efficiency while achieving supreme meat quality. Craig Mostyn Group CEO Wayne Crofts said the group’s investment in the expansion would provide significant benefits. “As one of the largest pork processors in Australia and the largest in WA, the upgrades will ensure LVP possesses industry leading cold chain facilities to maximise capacity and efficiency, achieve supreme meat quality and ensure we are extracting maximum value from each pig we process through greater onsite value-adding, such as retail ready packaging,” he said. “These benefits, combined with our geographical location and product integrity, will enhance customer experience, whether in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines or Vietnam.” LVP employs more than 470 people at the Wundowie abattoir, which currently processes 15,000 pigs a week, producing more than 56 million kg of meat annually. The upgrade was recently officially opened by Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis in front of staff, suppliers and business partners. Mr Crofts acknowledged staff and external contractors who contributed to the upgrade. He also used the occasion to remind consumers to look for the “buy west eat best” logo to support WA farmers.