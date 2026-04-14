The largest display of vintage tractors in WA returns to Talbot’s Farm in Brunswick this weekend for a full day of machinery nostalgia and — quite literally — horsepower. Owners of restored tractors, trucks, cars, motorbikes and earthmoving equipment will roll out their machines for Tracmach’s (Western Australia Vintage Machinery Association)‘s annual Lights on the Hill event. In a point of pride for the event, Lights on the Hill goes beyond the static displays with live ploughing and earthmoving demonstrations to offer a glimpse into farming life in days gone by. Event organiser and Brunswick local John Tilling said even teams of Clydesdale horses would take to the paddock. “Horse teams will show how traditional equipment such as scarifiers, ploughs and chaff cutters were used,” he said. “Everything is in action and you get to see how the tractors, the engines, the horses worked and we even go on into the evening with machinery operating on the hillside in the dark.” Mr Tilling said the event regularly drew visitors from across the State and tractor enthusiasts travel from as far as Geraldton and Albany to attend. “It’s a great chance to catch up with people you might only see once a year,” he said. “There’s a real sense of community around it.” Mr Tilling said he would be bringing three tractors from his own collection, including two Chamberlains and his BNB President — the Lights on the Hill debut for the latter. “I’ve had the BNB for a few years but never really taken it out anywhere,” he said. “So it’ll be nice to finally get it out and put it to work.” Many of the enthusiasts transport their tractors by trailer to the event, but those who can will drive them in. Mr Tilling said he loved driving his tractor to the event and it was a novelty that often turned heads. “They’re licensed, so I just drive them up the road,” he said. “That’s part of the fun.” This year’s event marks a special milestone — 80 years of the Fordson E27N tractor — a model that played a significant role in post-war agriculture. Released in 1946, Mr Tilling said the E27N arrived on Australian farms at a time when farmers faced limited options following World War II and became a very common sight on farms through the late 40s and early 50s. “It came out at exactly the right time,” Mr Tilling said. “There was a huge demand for tractors, not just in Australia but around the world, and the Fordson was relatively affordable and available.” Mr Tilling said Australian-built tractors, such as the iconic Chamberlain models he owns, also popularised tractor farming and were designed specifically for Australian conditions. “Before the Chamberlains, tractors were quite scarce and expensive, and a lot of farming was still done with horse teams,” he said. “Machines like the Chamberlain were built for our environment and really changed the game.” Gates open at 10am on Saturday, April 18, with entry $15 for adults and free for children under 15. Tickets are available at the gate.