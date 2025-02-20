Live sheep exports dip, industry not concerned

Australia’s live sheep exports hit a record low last calendar year, with Jordan inching out Kuwait to become the nation’s biggest live sheep customer. A total 433,078 sheep were exported last year, down 33 per cent from the 650,717 exported the year prior. Jordan took 129,3000 head of Australian sheep by live export, followed by Saudi Arabia at 104,005 head and Kuwait at 94,780, well below the well below the 271,162 head it took in 2023 when it was Australia’s biggest live sheep buyer. Demand for Australian sheep is strong in Saudi Arabia, after Australia regained access to the market in late 2023. Shipment sizes have also reduced during the past year, with last year’s biggest a 40,000 head shipment to Saudi Arabia in December. The changes come after the Federal Government introduced a moratorium in 2019 meaning shipping was only possible for nine months of the year. A Meat and Livestock Australia spokesman said exports to Kuwait and Israel declined sharply but volumes rose in neighbouring countries.