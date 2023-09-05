Malaysia has lifted a temporary ban on live cattle exports from Australia in a move Federal authorities say proves Australia is free from lumpy skin disease. It comes as the Albanese Government scrambles to convince Indonesia to lift crippling restrictions on seven export yards in northern Australia, including one in Wyndham and two in Broome. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry announced on Tuesday that the Malaysian Government — which last month suspended all imports of Australian cattle — had backed down. “The Department has been formally advised by the Department of Veterinary Services in Malaysia that they have lifted the temporary suspension of live cattle and buffalo exports from Australia effective immediately,” DAFF spokeswoman Nicola Hinder said in a statement. “This follows the provision of technical information to the Malaysian authority demonstrating Australia’s freedom from LSD.” Ms Hinder — who is acting deputy secretary of DAFF’s Agricultural Trade Group — reiterated that LSD had never been detected in Australia. She said Malaysia’s decision to lift the suspension was the result of a “well-coordinated whole-of-government effort”, led by technical and trade officials who helped gather the “extensive evidence base”. “We have been advised Malaysian authorities will commence granting import permits to industry immediately,” Ms Hinder added. “Malaysia’s lifting of the suspension further highlights Australia’s robust systems for the ongoing monitoring of Australia’s animal disease status, including LSD.” Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was quick to welcome the news, saying it was an “important first step” in the full restoration of the trade. “We have always maintained that Australia is free of lumpy skin disease, demonstrated by the results of extensive testing undertaken across Northern Australia,” he said. “Australia also welcomes ongoing technical discussions with Indonesia. “We will continue to take a calm and considered approach to our response on this issue.” LSD is a highly-infectious viral disease of cattle and buffalo transmitted by biting insects and contact between infected animals and equipment. Malaysia became the second country to suspend imports of Australian cattle in early August after Indonesia slapped a ban on four export facilties in Australia’s north, including one at Wyndham. It followed the detection of a small number of LSD-infected Australian cattle in Indonesia. Indonesia imposed further restrictions on three facilities — two in Broome and one in Darwin — at the weekend after another eight cattle tested positive. While those three facilities are technically not under suspension, the trade to Indonesia has effectively ground to a halt. Australian authorities have argued the animals were infected after arriving in Indonesia, where LSD has been running rampant since March last year.