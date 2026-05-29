Northern WA pastoralists and stakeholders have raised concerns that an inoperative water gauge could mean thousands of cubic gigalitres were lost in the planning management of the Fitzroy River. The Willare water gauge was installed to measure the volume of water travelling through the Fitzroy River to the Indian Ocean, but stopped working during the 2025-26 wet season. Despite assurances from the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation, pastoralists and stakeholders are concerned the malfunctioning gauge has led to inaccurate recordings, ultimately affecting the latest proposed draft management plan. Phil Hams of Gogo Station, a more than 700,000ha cattle station in the Kimberley, was “disturbed” by the potential 4000GL lost in inaccurate readings. “This area desperately needs agriculture to go with the existing cattle industry and what we have to do is come up with accurate gauge readings and accurate knowledge of where water is and where it isn’t . . . we have got to get that gauging system right,” he said. A DWER spokeswoman denied any impact of the non-functioning gauge on the proposed management plan, and said it had since been resolved. “All stream gauge data carries some uncertainty, particularly during large flow events in complex systems like the Fitzroy River, and ongoing monitoring continues to improve accuracy,” she said. “A temporary anomaly relating to data from the Willare stream gauge was identified during the 2025–26 wet season. This issue has been resolved, and the department has confirmed the wet season flow data is reliable.” The Fitzroy-Derby water resources management plan was released on April 1 with submissions open until June 30. Western Australian Water Users’ Coalition chief executive Doug Hall was overall “incredibly disappointed” the proposed surface and groundwater allocations in the 2020 plan have been ignored in the recent draft plan. “In other words, there’s going to be no new licences for water from the river, noting that the 300GL in the 2020 plan represented only 4.5 per cent of the long-term annual flow of the river, which is 6600GL,” he said. “It’s nothing — they’ve reduced nothing to nothing.” An extensive report by the CSIRO in 2018 recommended an allocation of 170GL per year of groundwater and 1700GL per year of surface water — a radical change to the proposed restrictions in the current plan. Under the current proposed plan the use of groundwater is restricted to 50GL a year — 25GL of which would be put towards the proposed Fitzroy-Derby Aboriginal Water Holdings. The CSIRO report further estimated that under those figures the region would benefit from $1.1 billion of additional annual economic activity and generate more than 4500 jobs. The draft reasserts the previous commitment from the State Government to not damn the river, or its tributaries, to protect the waterways. Mr Hall prepared the previous submissions on the plan for the Pastoralists and Graziers Association WA in 2020. He said the combination of the management plans for both the Fitzroy and Derby rivers was ultimately a positive idea given the “hydrological connectivity” of aquifers in the current allocation areas. “It’s much better for the regulators, much better for water users,” Mr Hall said. “I fully support the use of adaptive management, but it should be used for both groundwater and surface water . . . adaptive management is really the only management in town.” Mr Hall said WAWUC would be making a formal submission on the proposal. PGA of WA confirmed it would be making a submission of its own, with a heavy focus on economic development, jobs and inclusion of Indigenous involvement in the agriculture industry in the region. The DWER spokeswoman said the plan supported economic development in the region through the “sustainable use” of groundwater to support current and future needs amongst the community, economy and pastoral industry. “The draft plan maintains no additional surface water licensing from the Fitzroy River and all applications are subject to strict assessment to protect environmental and cultural values,” she said.