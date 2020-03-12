Mazza takes aim at proposed laws

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party MP Rick Mazza has taken a shot at the McGowan Government’s touted farm trespass and animal welfare laws, which will give livestock inspectors new powers, labelling the legislation as “underhanded”.

The proposed farm trespass and animal welfare legislation, announced by Attorney-General John Quigley last week, drew criticism from Mr Mazza for giving inspectors the power to enter operations including abattoirs and poultry farms.

Under the proposed amendments to the Animal Welfare Act 2002, some general inspectors would be able to inspect facilities without prior consent of the premises’ owner or manager.

Inspectors would still need the consent of owners to enter other types of farming properties, including broadacre farms.

Mr Quigley said the changes would underpin community confidence in the welfare of animals at abattoirs, knackeries, piggeries or intensive egg farms.

However, Mr Mazza disagreed and said animal welfare reform should not be bundled with farm trespass legislative change.

“We are dealing with farm trespass, so for the Government to try and sneak in animal welfare inspectors again makes no sense and is very underhanded,” he said.