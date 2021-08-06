Rural WA has a new reporter on the scene after the Countryman team added livestock journalist Adam Poulsen to its ranks.

Poulsen started his journalism career in 2017, spending three years at the Geraldton Guardian and Midwest Times after graduating from Curtin University with a journalism major.

He moved back to Perth a year ago to join Community News, where he worked for the Melville Gazette and Fremantle Gazette for a year.

Poulsen is relishing the return to his regional roots after starting at Countryman late last month.

“I grew up in Perth but I’ve loved the bush for as long as I can remember,” he said.

“As a kid, the annual visits to my cousins’ wheat and sheep farm in Perenjori were always the highlight of my year.”

Camera Icon Adam in a canola crop at Dowerin during his first day on the job.

Though he will be based in Perth, Poulsen is looking forward to hitting the road and meeting some of the many characters — and their dogs — who call country WA home.

He will primarily write about livestock but will also cover general news and has a particular fondness for a good human interest story.

Poulsen has extensive experience covering breaking news, court, crime and council, and his work has been published in various Seven West Media publications.

This includes The West Australian, Sunday Times, and other suburban and regional WA mastheads.

He is the fourth journalist in Countryman’s editorial team, joining editor Cally Dupe, senior journalist Shannon Verhagen and stud stock sales reporter Bob Garnant.

To get in touch, email adam.poulsen@wanews.com.au or phone 9482 3454.