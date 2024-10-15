Research to solve the missing link in Merino profitability was discussed at the Merinotech WA Open Day, where industry researchers laid out the groundwork for better balance in future breeding objectives. The event at Jen and Rob Warburton’s Kojonup farm on October 3 brought a crowd of 50 — thought to be the largest since 1990 — a year after Merinotech WA was formed by a group of seven Kojonup-based farmers. In 1989, the group of breeders prepared a stringent data collection plan for the nucleus flock based on quantitative genetics. Every lamb born was caught, weighed, tagged and scored for measured assessment of 80 individual traits. In 2001, the group and relevant experts designed Merinotech’s own index which was reviewed earlier this year and now includes 24 traits with assigned Australian Sheep Breeding Values. Merinotech WA board chairman Bill Webb said emphasis had been placed on non-mulesing traits, along with the component traits of weaning rate, particularly ewe rearing ability. “We produce easy care, dual-purpose Merino sheep with excellent reproduction, carcase traits and sound white wool to maximise profitability for our clients,” he said. “Today’s discussion on whole systems efficiency (the missing link) as compared to per head efficiency is another paradigm of looking at things. “The implication of this research is broad and ongoing and methane recording will come into that as well. “Merinotech is in a strong position to handle the change.” A change to a better Merino breeding objective will be the result of more than 10 years of research by Farming Systems Services director John Young and his son Michael Young, a UWA PhD graduate in economics, who are developing an economic value model for the Merino industry. Their research will be evaluated by the Association for the Advancement of Animal Breeding and Genetics — a professional organisation based in Australia and New Zealand for livestock scientists, breeders, educators, students and industry service providers. With approved science evaluation, the next phase in a “few years” will be to include economic value on the Merinoselect data base. “In the short term, we hope to have a fat depth and condition score economic value added to Merinoselect traits, with an intention to upgrade Merinotech’s Index,” John Young said. He said currently fat depth was valued only as a negative value as measured on the carcase, but an understanding of whole systems efficiency would regard fat depth as a more respectful positive value. New Zealand-based neXtgen Agri chief executive officer Mark Ferguson said there was significant value in stored fat (energy) in sheep. “The value is running more sheep per hectare — building a sheep that thrives in high stocking rates,” he said. “Fat depth is a good indicator to build a good evaluation of traits. “The need to match pasture with demand for pasture supply — higher output and more dollars.” Dr Ferguson said fat landed on those hard things to measure. “The challenge falls on energy requirements across the production system — valuing the good doers,” he said. “How much fat is enough — there lies the need to work out where optimum will be. “Research is trying to establish the role of fat. I’m convinced it’s quite valuable for robustness and resilience and stocking rate, but there is some caution around it.” Dr Ferguson said it was imperative to measure fleece weight, reproduction and growth rate to see where there was an impact on price. “Some sheep eat more than others; the question is how many would store in fat vs lean meat,” he said. “We need to know which way the animal is dialling and have more understanding in the genetics of dollars per hectare. “That’s been the biggest limitation in Merino breeding objectives: how do we pull that together for a much better relative economic value in the traits that make up our indexes, so they are balanced, and we don’t give away anything for free.” Dr Ferguson said sheep gained either muscle (lean tissue) or fat. “Muscle cost less energy to put down, but when you work out that it’s 79 per cent water, the actual retained energy is nothing compared to fat, which is pure energy,” he said. “Some animals lay down lean, some fat, there is a metabolic cost, it’s four times more expensive to lay down fat, but you get more bang for your buck. “Lean tissue (organs and muscles) is always turning over — they are rebuilding themselves and maintenance cost is massive, on the other hand fat is costing us nothing — it’s pure energy sitting in a cell.” Dr Ferguson said storing lean tissue was less efficient than storing fat. Merinotech WA stud nucleus manager Amy Lockwood said the Merinotech breeding program continued to exploit the latest in genetics and breeding technology, with extensive objective and visual data collected at the ram breeding nucleus. “In the last 10 years, we’ve increased weaning rate by 15 per cent — Merinotech sheep achieve early growth and have high muscling resulting in early growth and not getting too big as adults, and hold a condition score well above industry average,” she said. “They are significantly more worm-resistant on average, good for dag, breech wrinkle and cover — a good non-mulesing animal that has high welfare.” She welcomed Open Day guests to the second auction ram sale, providing Merino producers across Australia with access to leading Merino genetics. A full report of the sale was published in last week’s Countryman.