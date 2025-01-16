WA’s largest farm aggregation — estimated to be worth $200 million and covering more than one-tenth the size of the Perth metropolitan area — has reportedly sold to a group of Wheatbelt farmers. The sale of the 78,000ha Merredin Farms Portfolio, previously owned by big-league farmer John Nicoletti, comes after nearly 13 months on the market. Owners Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company Australia, in conjunction with PenAgri Farms, have sold the portfolio to several local farming enterprises among whom it is to be split up, according to media reports. Selling agent Colliers Agribusiness could not be contacted to confirm the sale; however, SALIC and PenAgri are advertising an online “dispersal auction” of Merredin Farms’ vast inventory of agricultural machinery. More than 650 items are up for grabs including tractors, headers, sprayers, air seeders and carts, and prime movers, with NASCO Auctioneers to conduct the sale on February 14. Merredin Farms Portfolio was listed for sale in late 2023 before being split into two aggregations last September, in a bid to attract smaller buyers after a lack of interest from international investors. The total portfolio includes more than 66,000ha of arable land and is regarded WA’s biggest corporate broadacre landholding. While the sale price is yet to be confirmed, if realised, $200m would be the highest price paid for a farm in WA history. WA grain kingpin Mr Nicoletti sold the then 200,000ha Merredin Farms Portfolio to SALIC in 2019 for $70m. It was gradually downsized following the acquisition, which was SALIC’s first in Australia. When it returned to the market in late 2023, Colliers Head of Agribusiness Rawdon Briggs said the sales campaign would target the global investor market. He described it as an “institutional grade” offering that had been well developed and operated by the Merredin Farms team. “Possessing critical mass and with economies of scale, the vendors have created an incredible platform for low cost, high-volume grain production,” Mr Rawdon said. SALIC Australia chief executive William England said at the time the group intended to remain in the WA agriculture sector. He said it was selling the farm in a bid to “reshape its strategic focus on various agricultural value chains” in the area. SALIC also has a 35 per cent stake in Olam Agri Holdings, which owns about 8 per cent of Namoi Cotton — part-owner of the under-construction Kununurra cotton gin.