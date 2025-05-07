Mia Davies’ political career comes to an end after 15 years

Central Wheatbelt golden girl Mia Davies’ political career has come to an end after 15 years, with a brave push into Federal politics driven by Labor’s plan to ban live sheep exports failing to attract the voter numbers her party had hoped. The former State opposition leader and WA Nationals stalwart put her hand up for the Federal electorate of Bullwinkel in July after 18 months earlier announcing her plans to step down as Central Wheatbelt MLA after the March State election. At the time, Ms Davies — who followed her late father Dexter, a former Nationals MLC, into State politics — said Labor’s decision to ban live sheep exports by May 1, 2028 was a tipping point for her to enter Federal politics. Despite an enthusiastic campaign that involved months spent pounding the pavement of the Perth Hills to speak to metropolitan voters across one of Australia’s most unique electorates, Ms Davies’ landed in third place after a tough three-cornered contest. It means Ms Davies, who was raised on a farm in Wyalkatchem, has been forced call time on the political career she launched in 2009, when at the age of 30 she won a seat in parliament as the WA Nationals’ Agricultural Region MLC. In social media posts to her followers the night before the election, Ms Davies urged voters not to “let the big party duopoly silence local voices” — was a deliberate attempt to undercut the Liberal campaign. “We’re just pointing out that for the first time, many people in the electorate of Bullwinkel have the option of voting for change that they can trust,” she said. “We’ve said that we have a strong alternative, a change that you can trust. We are part of forming government, providing stable government. That’s something that other minor parties can’t do.” At the time of print on Tuesday, Ms Davies had attracted a primary vote of 16.4 per cent, or 15,139 votes, with her preferences still flowing the way of Liberal candidate Matt Moran and the vote count still under way. Bullwinkel — WA’s newest electorate — also proved to be the closest, with less than 100 votes separating Mr Moran and Ms Cook on Tuesday, with Ms Cook sitting just ahead in terms of primary votes but Mr Moran ahead after preferences. The electorate was created in the 2024 redistribution and spans the farming country of York and Northam to Perth’s eastern hills, meaning it was always going to be a tough one for the Nationals to win. Postal votes are now likely to determine the seat but a recount has also been floated due to the tight contest. Nearly 12,000 of Bullwinkel’s 121,000 electors voted via postal ballots, with about 2500 envelopes still to be processed. A Liberal party spokesperson was hopeful its candidate in Mr Moran could still win, with postal votes favouring the Liberals — but only just — sitting at 50.83 per cent to 49.17 per cent on a two-candidate preferred count. The Greens — who have long argued in favour of the live sheep ban — attracted 10 per cent of the vote. The fierce battle for WA’s newest seat exposed divided loyalties in Coalition ranks, as Ms Davies aimed to prove opinion polls wrong. The former State Opposition Leader stood alongside Mr Moran on the campaign trail, but she spoke out against Coalition policy on critical minerals and had vowed to speak up inside a joint party room in Canberra — if elected. Speaking on election night, Ms Davies signalled a last-minute warning that the prominent Keep The Sheep campaign to stop a looming ban on live exports was doomed to fail, if Bullwinkel sided with Labor. “I think that’s what the Labor party will tell people if they are successfully returned to Government,” Ms Davies said. “But it doesn’t make the decision any less devastating or wrong.” Ms Davies was yet to comment on the end of her political career when the Countryman went to print on Tuesday, but messages of thanks and appreciation had flooded her public social media accounts. In 2013 she became the first woman to become deputy leader of the Nationals WA and then went on to become the first female leader in the National Party in 2017. In 2021 she was appointed opposition leader – the first WA National to hold the title since 1947, and only the third female opposition leader.