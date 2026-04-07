The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the threat of being the target of drone strikes, has forced a pause on the live export industry already struggling with the looming May 2028 phase-out deadline. The $1.3 billion live export industry — supporting more than 13,000 direct and indirect jobs — has not been exempt from the woes similarly plaguing crop growers and the dairy industry, with live sheep and cattle exports by sea to the Middle East put on hold. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said the organisation was monitoring the conflict while working closely with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to manage disruptions to trading. “Trade to the Middle East is not operating as normal,” he said. “The ongoing closure to the Strait of Hormuz is a significant constraint; exporters are not moving livestock through that route and shipments to the region are dependent on the ongoing circumstances of the conflict.” Mr Harvey-Sutton welcomed the Federal Government’s decision to last week support a National Fuel Security Plan but said the food supply chain needed to be recognised as a critical service. “It’s imperative that the Federal Government puts measures in place to ensure livestock producers, transporters and exporters have sufficient access to fuel supplies to continue their day-to-day operations,” he said. “Australia also has an enviable reputation as a trusted trade partner and reliable supplier of high-quality livestock that are produced to the highest animal welfare standards in the world. “It’s a reputation the industry is proud of and it needs to be protected. “We’re united with the broader Australian agriculture sector in urging the Government to safeguard animal welfare, Australia’s strategic trade relationships and global protein supplies through a co-ordinated intervention to prioritise fuel access and affordability for our food supply chains.” Despite the Federal Government’s plan to transfer WA’s sheepmeat industry to domestic processing and a shrinking number of farmers exporting their sheep, some producers still continue to export. It was revealed in December last year that WA’s sheep flock had declined to a figure between 8.6 million and 9 million head — as of July 2025 — based on modelling from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. The April to June period is traditionally the busiest time of the year for the live export trade, with about 60,000 head of cattle shipped each month. “Achieving this will be dependent on how quickly production areas of northern Australia can resume operations after the prolonged wet season and whether there is sufficient access to fuel supplies for mustering and transport,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. Cattle are exported into the Middle Eastern countries such as Jordan, Turkey, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates markets. In January this year, 5437 head of cattle were exported to Jordan, and Turkey took 857 head of cattle. Western Australian Meat Marketing Co-operative last month said it had suspended chilled meat exports to the Middle East until safe passage for ships was assured. Chief executive Coll MacRury at the time estimated $50 million of chilled meats could be sent to alternative markets.