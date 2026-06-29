A Fremantle algae company owner says subsurface saltwater is an untapped resource that could be used by Wheatbelt farmers to cultivate methane-reducing seaweed. There is an estimated 1.1 to 3.4 million hectares of variably saline, shallow groundwater in the Wheatbelt. SeaStock owner Tom Puddy said the water could be used to produce asparagopsis, a native seaweed produced for ingredients designed to cut livestock methane, replace synthetic dyes and supply compounds to global markets. The marine biotechnology company produces asparagopsis in Fremantle and will soon expand to a commercial-scale facility in Oakford. Mr Puddy said operations currently required seawater pumped directly from the ocean. However, he said his work with Regis Resources, a large Australian gold mining company, which used the saltwater from the mine pit, indicated other sources could be more effective. This led them to the Wheatbelt. “We tested saltwater from a farm at Tammin and another one at Mukinbudin . . . we were able to prove the opportunity to use that water to grow the algae in our bioreactors,” Mr Puddy said. “The advantage of the subsurface saltwater in the Wheatbelt is that it is quite pure water, so we don’t draw it up and find that it’s got other organic material in there.” Mr Puddy said farmers, if they were not already, should consider the saltwater underneath their farms as an asset that could be monetised. “I see it as, there’s a body of water out there, which is an asset that is not being recognised that could potentially be converted into a revenue generation opportunity,” he said. He said a decentralised model would be most effective. “We would deploy the bioreactors on farms, and then farmers can draw up that saltwater and manage the production, then supply the material back to us to sell on the market,” he said.