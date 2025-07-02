The Mid West’s biggest agricultural field day — Mingenew Midwest Expo — will no longer be held as a physical event but its legacy will live on through a new grants program set to be launched later this year. It’s been 40 years since the first Expo was held in 1983, attracting 70 exhibitors, and in the years that followed it continued to grow — bringing hundreds exhibitors and thousands of people to celebrate the best of agriculture. Expo board chair Billi Marshall said it was an incredibly difficult decision to stop running the much-loved two-day event, but organisers remained committed to supporting their local community and region. She said the volunteers behind the event had vowed to create a community grant scheme to help run new events in both Mingenew and across the Mid West. Ms Marshall said a grant funding model was being developed by the Expo board, with hopes it would open for applications later in the year. She said funding would be allocated to proposed events that had a strong alignment with the Expo’s mission statement: “to facilitate economic growth within the region and enhance social connectedness among community members to ensure a vibrant cohesive community”. “The Expo board encourages any business or non-for-profit organisation with an event in mind to apply to help promote activities in our region,” Ms Marshall said. First held in 1983, the community-led event is run by a not-for-profit organisation and managed by a volunteer board, providing an important fundraiser for local clubs in the small farming community. It has been running for the past four decades and is a calendar highlight for the State’s agricultural community, attracting regional and metropolitan visitors. The move comes on the back of a year-long hiatus, with no Mingenew Midwest Expo this year as the committee took some time to “reassess the purpose” of the event. “The committee made the decision following the 2024 event to not run a 2025 expo event,” Ms Marshall said. “Instead, we wanted to take the year to reassess the purpose of Expo, its effectiveness to achieve its purpose and to evaluate community feedback. “We wanted to adapt our event model to best deliver this.” It has been a challenging few years for Expo, with the 2020 event cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in full force in 2021. In 2022, the board trialled a one-day event to ease the load on local volunteers before returning with a two-day event in 2023 to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Traditionally held on the first Wednesday and Thursday of August each year, the 2024 Expo took place on a Thursday and Friday before being cancelled in 2025. Ms Marshall stepped into the role of chair this year after four years on the board, with local farmer Jamie McTaggart appointed vice-chair. “Taking a year off has left some confusion in the local town of Mingenew and wider community, so we wanted to let our stakeholders know we are still here,” Ms Marshall said. “There are some changes coming, but the Mingenew Midwest Expo board remains dedicated to supporting our local communities and providing opportunity for engagement, inclusion and growth.” To find out more, contact the Expo board at mmwe.com.au.