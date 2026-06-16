Regional West Australians are frustrated by a lack of progress around poor mobile connectivity, as failed emergency calls and frequent service dropouts remain an ongoing issue. It comes as the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman’s report for the last quarter showed an increase in complaints from WA. Countryman found many farmers had simply accepted service issues as part of everyday life, while many others had invested thousands of dollars into installing SpaceX’s high-speed, low-latency broadband, Starlink, in a bid to secure a basic level of connectivity. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Digby Stretch said producers frequently struggled to access a basic level of internet connection or mobile connectivity on-farm. He said it was normal for many to experience black spots — areas with no or poor signal — across the farm and within their community. “It’s not good enough for this day and age but we (farmers) are used to being the last 2 per cent of Australians to get anything,” he said. Mr Stretch said he had spent more than $3000 to get Starlink up and running, plus hundreds in standard monthly costs since. The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman report for the last quarter showed more people sought compensation after being left out of pocket, and financial hardship support. Mobile connectivity and reliability problems also continued to climb nationwide. In WA, 1205 complaints were recorded between January and March, up 2.4 per cent on last quarter. Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert said complaint levels were stable overall but it was concerning that mobile complaint numbers were growing. “When people can’t use their mobile, it disrupts access to basic necessities and stops people getting on with their lives,” she said. “It’s an even bigger problem for people who are more isolated with less options, like many living in regional, rural and remote parts of Australia.” Leader of the Nationals WA Shane Love said despite government subsidies and reviews, the quality of service remained subpar across the regions, with many communities feeling fatigued by the lack of progress. “It’s been a decade or more since we spent a lot of money from a State Government point of view, with Royalties for Regions initially started to subsidise this spending, and then there was a Federal program as well, black-spot funding,” he said. “So, it’s been huge amounts of government subsidy over the years for a substandard service.” Mr Love said a lack of mobile connectivity created significant personal, economic and social disadvantages. It isolated individuals from emergency services, limited access to essential digital health care and education, and held back local economic growth. “I know of circumstances where people have passed away because they couldn’t carry out the call on triple-0,” he said. Former Ballidu wheat and sheep farmer Mal Harrington had spent the last year advocating for better connectivity in Ledge Point, which he noted only got worse after the closure of 3G in October 2024. “I’m not kicking up a stink for nothing, the issue is real,” he said. “I’m taking the time to go to the Federal Government because someone’s got to wake up and say, ‘hang on a second, let’s see if we can get this thing working’.” Mr Harrington said not only had he heard of several failed 000 calls in the area, including earlier this year where a call dropped out while a local woman was giving CPR to her husband who had suffered a cardiac arrest, but also failed mobile connectivity during the recent Lancelin/Ledge Point bushfire. “Everything went pear-shaped during that time,” he said. “Now I know fire does funny things to mobile services, so we’re well aware of that, but what compounded the issue is the department of emergency services radio system also went down. “That was a very bad example.” A Federal Government spokesperson said the Government knew the importance of connectivity for all Australians and had continued to deliver this through programs funded under the $1 billion Better Connectivity Plan for Regional and Rural Australia. This included the mobile black spot program which funded 333 mobile base stations across WA, of which 37 were still in progress, and resilience upgrades through the mobile network hardening program. It also included 67 projects to improve digital connectivity through the regional connectivity program and funding contribution to the State Government for its Telstra automatic transfer unit pilot deployment program. The spokesperson said the Government was also progressing the universal outdoor mobile obligation, with legislation currently before Parliament and expected to start in late 2027. The UOMO would require telcos to provide reasonable and equitable access to outdoor SMS and calling across Australia. “This will be achieved in part through low-Earth orbiting satellite direct-to-device technology and will boost connectivity, including during emergencies and disasters,” they said.