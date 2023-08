Mogumber tavern saved from uncertain future after locals buy historic tap house

Main Image: The Mogumber community including local farmers have rallied together to buy the towns pub with the plan to revamp it. Pictured are Mogumber Hub Board members and locals Errol Howard, Stacey Bell-Crookes, Scott Metcalf, Pauline Bantock and Peter Williams at the pub in Mogumber. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper/The Countryman