More than 500 feral deer have been culled from the Harvey and Esperance areas after a two-week aerial cull of the pest. Feral deer are an emerging and declared pest in WA, and are a threat to agricultural production and have the potential to impact environmental values and sensitive areas. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development vertebrate pest program manager Tim Thompson said WA was in a unique position to tackle the feral deer population while it was still relatively small and localised, before it spiralled out of control. “Feral deer can impact pastures and crops, damage fences, and eat or ringbark native plants which can lead to habitat destruction for local fauna,” he said. “Control of pest populations is challenging but most effective, when populations are small, such as deer in WA.” The cull in the State’s south resulted in the removal of 524 feral deer. A two-year survey of feral deer populations covered 660sqkm near Esperance, 440sqkm near Harvey, and 41sqkm near Muchea in 2023 and 2024. More than 1500 feral deer were identified in the three targeted areas — with about 660 feral deer found near Esperance, about 700 near Harvey, and about 170 near Muchea. The cull took place across crown land and over a small number of private rural properties. “We are pleased with the outcomes of the operation, with thermal camera technology playing an important role in increasing precision and operational efficiency by helping to identify feral deer, particularly in scrubland and densely forested areas,” Mr Thompson said. “DPIRD will continue to monitor feral deer populations in these areas, to assess the impact of the program and inform future control efforts. “We will be following up with landholders surveys over the coming months. “Looking ahead, the project will focus on expanding support and refining control methods for feral deer in Western Australia.” Feral deer damage the environment and the agriculture industry by grazing on native plants, competing with native animals for food and habitat resources, impacting water quality and soil properties, and damaging pasture, commercial crops and orchards. They can also act as carriers for pathogens and diseases, and can transmit exotic livestock diseases to sheep, goats and cattle. Australia is home to more than 1.5 million feral deer, the population exploding from about 80,000 in 1980. DPIRD has been assisted by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions with deer research initiatives, surveys and control program activities. Landholders who see vertebrate pests, such as feral deer, on their property are encouraged to report sightings using the FeralScan App or online at www.feralscan.org.au.