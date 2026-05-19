While there is relief at regulatory approval for double-strength mouse baits, industry insiders say the lengthy wait was unacceptable and should have been prioritised. Grain Producers Australia secured a national emergency permit on Monday to allow growers to access the ZP-50 bait. The application was made in response to plague levels of mouse activity in WA’s Mid West, and South Australia. Concerns about mouse activity in WA were first publicised in March. Grain Producers then called for grower feedback on the issue, which formed its submission for a stronger bait permit to the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority on April 25. The ZP-50 bait had been approved in previous years but the permits had expired. Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Digby Stretch said it was a relief approval had been granted, but it “should have happened months ago”. “Blind Freddy could have seen that we were heading towards a serious mouse problem,” he said. “Time and time again farmers are crippled by the process.” The CSIRO had acknowledged that the available ZP-25 baits would not be strong enough to combat a mouse plague, Mr Stretch said, and the various government departments, agencies, and bureaucracies needed to respond faster. He said growers were conscious of affecting non-target species but the current mouse numbers made for extreme circumstances. By the time producers publicly raised concerns about issues, they had likely already been battling for a while. The PGA would continue to advocate for all levels of government to establish faster, more responsive emergency pathways for agricultural chemical approvals. Mingenew grower Fiona Cosgrove said her husband, Geoff, raised the issue of mice with the WA Farmers and Grains Council on January 13, and he was told then that the GPA was working with the APVMA. Months later, Ms Cosgrove believed the way the problem had been handled had been “a complete and utter joke”. Ms Cosgrove has spent $100,000 on baiting already and believes she will probably spend another $100,000 this season. In past seasons Ms Cosgrove has used minimal amounts of bait for smaller sections of the crop and it cost her a couple of thousand dollars at most. She also expected to outlay a further $65,000 to $70,000 to reseed 400ha of canola. “Yes, we’ve had the approval, it’ll be another fortnight before anyone sees any product availability on farms,” she said. The crops would now be “six weeks behind where they should be, and there’ll be yield losses that we’ll have that we can’t calculate now”, Ms Cosgrove said.