The Thompson family and the Munda Reds Droughtmaster team have celebrated a major milestone in their Telethon fundraising efforts, with the fifth charity bull auctioned bringing the total donations to more than $100,000. Warrawagine Cattle Company managing director Rob Jowett, Marble Bar, dropped a cool $19,000 on Munda J1P22 at the annual bull sale on Monday, held on-property at Glencoe Farm, Gingin. The sale marked the fifth consecutive bull Mr Jowett had purchased since the charity auction’s inception, and the sale brought the total donation to $101,000. Munda J1P22, by SC Deep Ocean and from Munda R508, weighed 68kg and scanned 10mm and 9mm over the rump and rib, respectively, with 120sqcm of eye muscle area and 4.9 per cent intramuscular fat. The specially selected bull was one among 114 offered. The Thompsons and their Munda Reds team, including stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright, have donated the proceeds of the charity auction to Channel 7’s Telethon fundraising total since 2021, contributing to ongoing research, equipment and community programs for sick children. Stud co-principal Michael Thompson was overwhelmed by the continued support for the charity auction and was grateful for Mr Jowett’s bid. “It was great to crack the six figures — that was something that was dear to me because it’s a milestone,” he said. “I guess it becomes a tradition after a while . . . obviously it means a lot to him as it does to me. “Warrawagine has always been a great supporter, not only for Telethon but also our sale.” Mr Jowett said he had a continuing admiration for Mr Thompson’s efforts to support Telethon, and backed the charity auction as his own method of supporting the fundraiser. Warrawagine Cattle Company has been a repeat buyer for about a decade. Mr Jowett said he specifically chooses Droughtmasters for their durability on harsh country, like the Pilbara, and values morphology when bidding on a bull. “I admire Michael and what he does with this charity,” he said. “He’s very passionate, and I think it’s terrific what he does with putting a bull up and then donating all the proceeds to such a cause as Telethon. “In our own way we try and support him and Telethon.” Between the operations at Warrawagine, and Wallal Downs Station in the Kimberley, the cattle company runs about 30,000 head of Droughtmaster cattle.