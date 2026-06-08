The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation has issued a formal prevention notice to Mundijong dairy processor Mundella Foods, escalating a year-long investigation into waste management practices at the company’s facility. The notice, issued to Mundella Foods Pty Ltd and owner Hayden Glen Russell on May 29, alleged “wastewater and solid waste discharging from the grease trap tanks and overflowing . . . beyond containment, pooling in and covering a previously grassed area to a depth of approximately 100 millimetres.” A DWER spokesperson confirmed the action was the result of continued inspections since June last year. “Since June 2025, the Department has engaged intensively with Mundella Foods regarding its operations and has conducted multiple inspections of the premises,” the statement read. Inspectors wrote in the notice that the discharge from the 22,000-litre holding tank posed a risk of soil and groundwater contamination, as well as ongoing odour impacts on surrounding residents. It demanded Mundella Foods immediately cease all wastewater discharge onto land and ensure all waste was stored and removed off-site in accordance with its licence conditions. It noted failure to comply was a criminal offence. Mundijong resident Ray Pozzebon has lived on the easterly side of the yoghurt factory for 18 years. He said in the past year, odours had impacted his family’s life to the extent that they avoided going outside. “It smells like rotting dairy products and contracts a considerable amount of flies, it is absolutely disgusting,” Mr Pozzebon said. “During summer, when it’s at its ripest, we pretty much cop it — we don’t go outside, we can’t use our pool and last December we cancelled Christmas celebrations at our house.” Serpentine-Jarradale shire president Rob Coales said the local authority had escalated residents’ complaints to DWER. “The shire is aware of community concerns regarding wastewater management at the Mundella site and, upon becoming aware of the matter, officers acted quickly to assess the situation, document observations and community concerns, and seek urgent attention from DWER regarding the necessary compliance and enforcement processes,” he said. DWER warned further escalation was possible should Mundella Foods fail to meet its obligations. Mr Russell told Countryman that he was complying with the prevention notice. Mundella Foods, alongside Mr Russell’s companies Margaret River Dairy Company and The Cheeky Cow, entered voluntary administration in June 2025. Creditors later approved a restructure plan allowing Mundella to keep operating and sell its factory real estate and lease back the facilities to keep making their yoghurt and cheese products, while resolving over $16 million in debt, including superannuation owed to staff.