Mural captures Brookton’s country character

One of WA’s top mural masters Sobrane has travelled from Broome to Brookton to paint a mural on the Brookton Country Club wall.

Sobrane stopped off in the Gascoyne, where she shared her mural painting skills with local artist Miranda Plum.

Together, they painted a marine life mural on a wall at the Carnarvon Airport, before Sobrane headed south to the Wheatbelt.

After arriving in Brookton last week, she put the finishing touches on the mural on the side wall of the Brookton Country Club.

Sobrane said she had been commissioned by the Brookton Country Club to paint a mural that captured the essence of the town.

The project was supported by the Shire of Brookton’s community chest fund.

“So we have a little bit of the old machinery, we have some of the flora and fauna, and it’s all sort of layered into the view of Mt Saddleback,” she said.

“There’s lots of colour and vibrancy, and it has quite a lot of impact, really packing a punch.”

Sobrane said she hoped the mural would encourage visitors to stop and explore Brookton when driving through the town.

“People often follow the trail of murals that carries through the regions, like the Australian silo art sites,” she said.

“With the big carpark in front, people will be able to pull up, park ... and check out the town,” she said.