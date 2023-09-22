The owner of a Peel piggery has been slapped with a $10,000 fine. The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation took Derby Industries to court over conditions at its intensive piggery, CM Farms, in Nambeelup. It came after DWER officers visited the site in August 2021 and saw sludge stockpiles from two wastewater ponds being stored with no visible hardstand or liner under them. Under its licence conditions, the operator has to store sludge from decommissioned wastewater ponds in an area that was constructed to minimise emissions into the surrounding environment. According to officers, the stockpiles were not bunded — with a retaining wall around the substance — and water could be seen next to them. Derby Industries was charged with contravening its licence conditions under the Environmental Protection Act, which carries a maximum $125,000 penalty. The company was fined $10,000 in Mandurah Magistrates Court on September 20 and ordered to pay $788.33 in costs. DWER compliance and enforcement executive director Ruth Dowd said it was vital for licence holders to comply with requirements. “Licence conditions are drafted for the purpose of protecting the environment and operators need to ensure they are aware of, and comply with, those conditions,” she said.