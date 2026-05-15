When a bushfire tore through his Narrogin property in 2022, Angus Armstrong watched two businesses go up in smoke: his sheep farm, and a bush mountain bike trail he had built for a future tourism venture. “Half the farm burnt,” Mr Armstrong said of his 1600ha mixed sheep and cropping operation, Armstrong Farms, in the Normans Lake area, about 30km from Narrogin. “Over 1300 sheep had to be euthanised or died in the fire, that was really tough,” he said. “We lost 95km of fencing that took us three years to install, as well as nine-and-a-half kilometres of water pipe and tanks.” The fire also destroyed an agritourism business venture Mr Armstrong was building, consisting of a mountain bike trail network built through a carefully rehabilitated nature corridor. “The trail was up to 18km, but 12km were burnt, it got really badly hit,” he said. Sections of the riding track network and surrounding revegetation were lost, along with Mr Armstrong’s business vision of luxury cabins and trail bike ride experiences overlooking his working farm. After the fire, he said his focus shifted entirely to rebuilding the core farming business. “I all but gave up on the agritourism business,” he said. He said the loss was also personal, as he used to decompress from daily farm work by riding through the trails. Hope returned by late 2023, when Mr Armstrong was given a $125,000 regional economic development grant to support building his own on-farm short-stay accommodation. Also buoying his hopes, was the bush growing back. About 180ha of corridor was replanted, with some help from volunteer group Activate the Wheatbelt, which hosted tree-planting days on the property. Mr Armstrong said the revegetation included wandoo, sheoak, morrell, salmon gum, native orchids, jam tree and grass trees in remnant bush areas. He said link plantings between corridors included oil mallees, bottlebrush and paperbark, helping reconnect the landscape. “The burnt area regrowth and the planted trees are currently one to two metres,” he said. “They’re starting to look great now, and will only get better.” About 12km of mountain bike trail is now rideable again, with plans to expand the network to 40km across a mix of easy and advanced loops. The business could be up and running as early as June, with two luxury cabins due to be installed in June (and plans for three more after this), positioned on elevation with large windows overlooking cropping land and sheep paddocks. “There’s about $52,000 worth of glass in the cabins,” Mr Armstrong said. He said the design was intended to immerse visitors in the farm landscape. “There’s a romantic idea of farming I’d love to be able to share from the inside,” he said. “You can ride through a farm, but you’re in a fenced corridor of trees and in spring when the canola is up, it’s bright yellow peeping everywhere through the bush.” As WA farmers continue to face rising input costs and market uncertainty, agritourism is an avenue farmers like Mr Armstrong were exploring to diversify their income. Nannup’s Lara Johnson, founder of the Margaret River Agritourism Training Academy, said there was strong demand from city visitors seeking nature-based escapes. Ms Johnson said successful agritourism operations were increasingly offering more than accommodation alone, including farm tours, paddock-to-plate dining and tasting experiences. Mr Armstrong said he one day hopes to supply farm-produced meat for guests and potentially partner with a neighbour who has a malting operation to produce locally-branded beer. He also hopes to eventually open the bike trails to the wider public, with e-bike hire and a small cafe. “There are so many things going on, it’s a pretty exciting time at the moment,” he said. “Big dreams, little steps.”