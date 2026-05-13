The Australian Wool Exchange says WA has the lowest levels of declared wool in the country, and growers may be missing out on premiums. The National Wool Declaration was introduced in 2008 and is the globally recognised standard for sharing information about Australian wool to the market. The voluntary declaration allows growers to declare the mulesing status of their wool clip, along with other key traits. AWEX administers the NWD and its associated integrity programs, and periodic reviews are conducted to ensure the declaration is fit for purpose. With the 2026 review now open for submissions, AWEX chief executive Charlie McElhone encouraged submissions from all interested stakeholders. “With declaration rates continuing to rise, AWEX wants to ensure that the NWD remains relevant and continues to meet the evolving needs of all supply chain users,” he said. “National declaration rates reached 80 per cent in the 2025-26 season to date, up from 76.8 per cent the previous season. “Western Australia currently sits at 60.2 per cent, compared with declaration rates above 85 per cent in NSW and South Australia.” Mr McElhone said declared wool provided transparency throughout the supply chain and there were price differences between declared and non-declared wool. “AWEX market data consistently shows that declared wool achieves a higher price in the market than wool that is left undeclared,” he said. “For example, as at the end of March 2026, 16-micron, non-mulesed wool attracted an average premium of 19¢/kg clean over the market average, while 16-micron wool that was not declared attracted an average discount of 34¢/kg clean. “Similar discounts for non-declared wool were evident across 17 to 20-micron categories. “Western Australia has the nation’s lowest levels of declared wool, and may be missing out on premiums achieved by their counterparts in other States. “The NWD review is an opportunity for Western Australian stakeholders, including growers, brokers and wool industry representatives, to provide feedback on the process and how it may be improved to suit their needs.” AWEX will undertake the 2026 review through an industry consultative committee. The committee was formed via expressions of interest from industry bodies, and is made up of Mark Bazeley, Rex Bennett, Gerard Buchanan, Jo Hall, Penny Hartwich, Josh Lamb, George Nichols and Ed Storey. Chris Murphy has been appointed as the independent chair. Consultation is open until May 29, and submissions can be made via the AWEX website or by email to info@awex.com.au. For further information, contact Kate Gowdie at the Australian Wool Exchange by email on kgowdie@awex.com.au. All submissions must include the name and address of the author/organisation. Stakeholders are required to include the topics and the background to the topics, as well as the reasoning behind any proposed changes.