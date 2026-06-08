Legislation to introduce mandatory train lighting is set to be introduced in State Parliament this week, a quarter of a century after it was recommended in a coroner’s report on the death of three young people at Yarramony. Making the announcement on Monday, Nationals WA leader Shane Love MLA said the party would introduce the Bill for “critical” safety measures on the State’s rail network, with support from the Liberal Party. The proposed measures include the implementation of mandatory visibility standards for all trains and rolling stock, including flashing beacons, side lighting and enhanced reflectors. The standards are not currently mandatory under WA law or the Rail Safety National Law Application Act 2024. Mr Love said the Bill would be introduced as a result of a failure to implement changes through national regulations. “This will be a change to a national rail law specific for Western Australia, so any train operating and coming into Western Australia will be subjected to this law if it is enacted,” he said. The changes would mean industries relying on WA rail would be forced to spend about $20,000 per train to install the proposed mandatory safety lighting. When asked why it had taken about 25 years to introduce the legislation, Mr Love could not answer. “We don’t know. Nobody knows,” he said. The Liberals and Nationals were partners in government in WA between 2008 and 2017. Rail safety advocate and Wondinong Station pastoralist Lara Jensen’s brother Christian Jensen, and his two friends Jess Broad and Hillary Smith, were killed when their car collided with a train at the Yarramony crossing in 2000. She said she had lived with the consequences of a system that has failed to prioritise visibility and safety for more than two decades. “We’ve seen the introduction of Kelly’s Law and Tom’s Law in a very timely manner after some tragic events here in WA,” Ms Jensen said. “Beacon lighting was recommended back in 1968 here in Western Australia following a spate of serious rail crashes in WA. “It’s time we did this.” At a separate press conference, Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said she would reserve her judgment on supporting or opposing the legislation until it could be viewed. “Because this is all governed by the National Rail Safety Board, we’ve put this on the agenda . . . so yes, we support encouraging more train lighting but it needs to be a national agreement,” she said. “We’re doing some trials at the moment, we’ve been working with CBH and other above-the-line operators to trial train lighting.” Ms Jensen said mandatory lighting was “long overdue” and a simple reform to ensure lives were saved at WA’s numerous passive crossings. “It’s an incredible thing after all these years . . . we’ve fought tirelessly, and we can’t bring our loved ones back but we can ensure that their legacy is one of safety improvements for other families — that no other family ever has to endure this,” she said. “One of the requirements for the rail safety national law is that rail operators must be operating safely as reasonably practicable — $20,000 per train is reasonably practicable, they can do that.” Ms Jensen said she would be “appalled” if the legislation did not receive support from the State Government. “This is not a political football, it is a public safety issue and it has remained uncorrected for decades . . . how many more people have to needlessly lose their lives in order to get this across the line,” she said.