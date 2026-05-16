Nearly 100,000 tonnes of fertiliser has hit Australian shores in the first shipments of a partnership between the Federal Government and two fertiliser suppliers. The three shipments of additional urea to arrive on domestic shores is the result of the Federal Government partnering with CSBP and Incitec Pivot through Export Finance Australia. In order to address ongoing farm input supply concerns, the Federal Government in March formed a Fertiliser Supply Working Group and last month announced it would partner with the two fertiliser suppliers to secure supplies for farmers. A statement from the Federal Government said it expected more shipments to be secured in the coming weeks. Australia’s heavy reliance on imported fertiliser and low onshore production capability has become increasingly highlighted since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict — last year about 7.9 million tonnes were imported of the 8.7 million tonnes consumed. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the move to underwrite fertiliser purchases was about ensuring farmers have the supply needed to continue their production. “This is positive news for our farmers and means they can continue planting with confidence during this current season and know that additional supply is on the way for the future,” she said. “Having access to critical inputs like fertiliser underpins the food security of Australia and the countries we export to, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, which is why we’ve been working day and night with industry to get fertiliser to our farmers.” But critics say the newly-arrived tonnage is not enough to allay supply concerns throughout WA’s winter cropping season. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington estimated Australia used up to three million tonnes of fertiliser a year — the latest shipment and available supply falls far below the supply needed to see farmers through the season. Between 2002 and 2017 the average yearly fertiliser use across the Australian agriculture industry averaged 5.4 million tonnes. The supply adds to the 250,000 tonnes secured by the government from Indonesia through PT Pupuk. About 35 per cent of the world’s urea supply originates from the Middle East — where 68 per cent of Australia’s annual urea supply is exported from — and is currently constrained by the Strait’s closure through, which about 140 ships usually travel through every day. Urea imported to Australia is predominantly produced in the Middle East, originating from Gulf states such as Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.