The rural crime squad is investigating after nearly 150 head of sheep were stolen from two Wheatbelt properties as farmers gear up for lambing season. Narrogin police are investigating the reported theft of about 75 head of newborn lambs from a Quarry Road property. The sheep were stolen between January 28 and March 24. A further 74 pregnant ewes were also recently stolen from a Westdale property, near Brookton. A WA Police spokeswoman urged members of the public — and farmers — to report any suspicious activity near farms or relating to livestock. “Stock theft is a very serious problem for farmers; it has significant economic repercussions and can affect the livelihood of an entire community,” she said. “I urge anyone who may have seen suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident to contact police immediately. “Any piece of information big or small may assist us. “People involved in committing these crimes will be identified by police, held accountable for their actions and put before the court.” Katanning officer-in-charge urged the community to keep an eye out for each other in such turbulent times, and to look out for local farmers. “Look after each other and look after your mates . . . that’s what we want the community to feel; we’re all in this together,” he said. Anyone with any information relating to this incident or the sale of stolen livestock, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.