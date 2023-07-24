The Albanese Government will spend $2.8 million establishing a new taskforce to bolster frontline biosecurity capability across Australia’s north in a move welcomed by WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis.

The Northern Australia Plant Capacity and Response Network (NAPCaRN) will be charged with detecting, preparing for and responding to biosecurity threats such as black sigatoka, Asian citrus psyllid and citrus canker.

It will be co-ordinated by the Northern Territory Government with support from Queensland and WA, with the funding to go towards more frontline workers — including technical staff and interns — in each jurisdiction.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt described the NAPCaRN as “another line of defence in the fight against plant pests and diseases”.

“NAPCaRN will operate as an inter-jurisdictional plant biosecurity network to tackle plant biosecurity threats in partnership with industry and communities,” he said in a statement.

“The investment will integrate resources and actions of industry and four governments through the appointment of nine positions — significantly bolstering biosecurity risk management across the north.”

The NAPCaRN would also “improve local biosecurity leadership and mentoring” and “establish a recruitment pipeline for biosecurity agencies”, Senator Watt said.

Speaking at a press conference in Cairns on Friday, he said plant-based diseases posed “a big threat” to a range of horticultural industries including the banana and citrus industries.

But when asked when the funding would translate to “more boots on the ground”, he was noncommittal.

“That’s the kind of work that we’ve now got to work through,” Senator Watt said.

The announcement follows the establishment last October of the Northern Australia Coordination Network, set up to improve surveillance and preparedness against foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease.

Senator Watt said the threat of those two livestock diseases, which have been running rampant across Indonesia for more than a year, “hasn’t gone away”.

“In addition, there’s… a whole range of different plant-based diseases that we need to be taking firm action on,” he told reporters.

“The Government is working together with local communities to make sure that we keep those pests and diseases out, because the damage they will wreak to our agricultural sector and our environment is not even possible to calculate, it is so huge”.

He said there were myriad ways pests and diseases could enter the country including on travellers, in parcels, or blown across the sea on the wind.

“The thing that is worth noting about Northern Australia and why it is such a potential gateway for these diseases, is partly about the proximity to places like Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, and the traditional travel movements that happen from people in those communities into the Torres Strait,” he said.

“It’s also simply weather factors. We have big monsoonal winds in Far North Queensland and across the Torres Strait, and literally things can be blown in on those winds, whether it be brought by mosquitoes, by seeds, and that’s why we do need to make sure that we close the door to Northern Australia for those biosecurity matters.”

Ms Jarvis said the funding would better equip the nation’s $90 billion agriculture sector to handle the ongoing threat of invasive foreign pests and diseases. “We look forward to working in collaboration with the Federal, Northern Territory and Queensland governments through NAPCaRN to tackle the ongoing and increasing biosecurity risks that Australia faces,” she said.

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said it was “a huge commitment from the Commonwealth Government” that would complement the Palaszczuk Government’s investment in biosecurity.

“We’ve committed to close on $45m over the next five years in combatting plant and pest diseases as well as emergency animal diseases… and thereafter, more than $5m year after year,” he said.

“It also adds to the additional 15 biosecurity officers we’ve put in place.”