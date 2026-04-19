The founder of an agribusiness training academy says more WA producers are starting tourism ventures to diversify income, and city-based patrons are also looking for experiences to help them reconnect with nature. Nannup’s Lara Johnson founded the Margaret River Agritourism Training Academy with her father, horticulture consultant John Stanley. It runs as an online platform featuring a range of training videos and has local and international enrolments. Ms Johnson said she was seeing increased interest from WA operators and the newly-formed WA Agritourism Association already had about 250 operators. She said agritourism often began as a side-hustle to diversify income. “One bad harvest can cost you everything, so diversifying the income means not all your eggs are in one basket and can ease that burden, even through the dry seasons,” she said. “Dad always talks about the original agritourism example of Glastonbury Festival and how a dairy farmer started it on his own land in 1970.” Ms Johnson said a challenge for many operators was balancing agritourism on top of the constant demands of farm life. “Lots of farmers have great ideas for agribusinesses, but farming is a full-time job in itself, so many don’t think they have the time to grow other sides of their business, which is why the online platform with bite-sized lessons is perfectly suited to farmers,” she said. She said there was real interest from city patrons looking for opportunities to reconnect with nature. Many successful agritourism operations offered more than just accommodation, whether it was for behind-the-scenes farm tours or tasting experiences. “Many people in cities live fast-paced, technology-focused lifestyles and crave quiet, nature and escape,” she said. “With the current economic climate people are also becoming more aware of self-sufficiency. They want to learn practical skills, grow their own food, or show children where food comes from.” Ms Johnson said creativity was key to creating a memorable destination. “Growing beyond the farm gate doesn’t have to be scary — it’s about the processes, planning and getting it right so your agritourism business can grow without burnout.” She credits her upbringing for fostering her interest in the sector. “I spent my childhood travelling the world with my Dad, hanging out in the back of garden centre conference rooms and at trade shows, and helping on Mum and Dad’s farmstay Chestnut Brae,” she said. “I realised the fun, creative side I’d been developing at Chestnut Brae — hands-on workshops on the land and corporate team-building — and the practical skills Dad brought were a perfect combination, and really what agritourism is built on.” Ms Johnson said she has also had enrolments from the US and Canada, and she was recently invited by the Global Agritourism Network to travel to Scotland in June for its conference on agritourism development and best practice. It will be another father-daughter trip just like her childhood, with Mr Stanley also attending as a keynote speaker.